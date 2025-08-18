From hesitant to confident: residents take their first digital steps

Housing associations residents across Wales are gaining new independence and confidence, thanks to support from the Welsh Government’s Minimum Digital Living Standard grant pilot.

The Minimum Digital Living Standard sets out the ‘minimum’ digital access, equipment and basic digital skills people need to take part fully in modern life. Developed with input from citizens and organisations, the standard has been piloted by Monmouthshire Housing Association and North Wales Housing Association. Following the success of these pilots, the Welsh Government has extended the grant to more housing providers across Wales.

The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice recently visited Monmouthshire Housing Association to see how the pilot has helped residents build basic digital skills and confidence through tailored, one-to-one support. The grant has been particularly valuable for tenants moving from Employment and Support Allowance to Universal Credit, and for residents in sheltered housing affected by the move from analogue to digital telephone services.

One resident, who had never used a computer before, now browses the internet and sends emails after receiving a donated laptop and personalised training. Another resident, in his 70s, received his first mobile phone and training through the programme and now takes photographs, sends text messages and keeps in touch with family.

Monmouthshire Housing’s Director of Housing and Communities, Michele Morgan, said:

We were delighted to welcome Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, and the Older Persons Commissioner, Rhian Bowen-Davies, to our older persons housing in Caldicot to hear first-hand the impact the pilot is having on our residents and digital volunteers. At the heart of the pilot was our goal to ensure no resident is left behind, and we are already seeing the significant difference it is making to their daily lives and wellbeing. Residents previously unsure about technology have become more digitally savvy; signing up to our tenant app to manage their own online accounts and feeling more connected with friends and family. We know there is still lots to do and will continue to work together with the Welsh Government and partners to actively combat digital isolation in Wales.

The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said:

It was inspiring to visit Monmouthshire and hear these stories firsthand. Wales has led the way on digital inclusion for over a decade. The Minimum Digital Living Standard recognises that it’s about more than internet access, people also need the right tools, services and skills to take part fully in modern life. Digital exclusion is often linked to wider inequalities, and we are committed to ensuring everyone can benefit from digital technology if they choose to.

The Welsh Government continues to work with the University of Liverpool, Cwmpas, Loughborough University and the Good Things Foundation to ensure the Standard provides a strong framework for achieving universal digital inclusion.