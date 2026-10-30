From Human Proxies to Autonomous Adaptation: The Next Phase of Russia's Hybrid Activity

Russia’s disposable sabotage networks already give Moscow room to manoeuvre. AI agents that adapt autonomously could make that strategy of optionality cheaper and more persistent.

In the aftermath of the failed early August sabotage operation at Germany’s Leipzig airport, The Insider (an online publication specialising in investigative journalism) published an investigation alleging some of the actors in a wider network of operatives behind the GRU-linked attack: Oleg Levushkin as organiser, Andrei Karshakov as the hand behind the ‘dud drone’, and Roman Kovalevsky as an associate whose role remains unclear. Leipzig is one of an increasing number of incidents through which Russia-linked operations make two emerging features in so-called ‘hybrid activity’ explicit.

Disposable Agents and Disruption

First, as Julianne Smith, the former US ambassador to NATO, has argued, Russia appears increasingly willing to conduct operations in which its involvement is difficult to deny. The old proxy model preserved plausible deniability, which, now, while useful, is no longer a prerequisite. A new organisational model reflects a wider category of inexperienced and untrained operatives whose significance is structural. Disposability allows for replacement and a preservation of capacity. The model also has a potential strategic benefit. Establishing state responsibility does not necessarily settle what response is warranted. Russia appears willing to tolerate some level of exposure so long as the model itself can shift uncertainty about an operation’s attribution to its place in a wider campaign and probe NATO’s response threshold.

Second, disruption offers Russia another vector through which it can impose costs when its efforts to deter European support for Ukraine through other means – such as repeated threats of targeted nuclear retaliation – no longer appear credible. Imposing costs through disruption is not a direct substitute for deterrence; instead of changing foreign policy, disruption redirects resources and increases the costs of an ally’s infrastructure resilience. This risks compounding the political cost of sustained support. The strategic payoff from this type of disruption and sabotage across domains lies in the accumulated costs imposed on NATO Allies, rather than the success of any particular operation.

Anthropic identified Russia-based actors using Claude Code to develop and test software for an autonomous drone swarm, including target-selection and engagement functions

Together, this organisational model and the use of disruption preserve Russia’s optionality: Moscow can vary its threshold-probing disruption operations, and impose costs without committing to a single course of action or risking direct confrontation, while exploiting differences among NATO Allies’ perception over the significance of its activity and the response it warrants. This is where a fourth member in the wider operational network holds promise for extending such a strategy: Claude.

Click here for the full press release