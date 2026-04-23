UK Export Finance
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From service to global markets: UKEF partners with Finance for Forces to support veteran-led exporters
UKEF announces collaboration to ensure veteran-led firms are matched with the right support to export and grow.
- New partnership helps veteran-led businesses access export finance, supporting delivery of the Government’s Veterans Strategy
- Financial support includes working capital guarantees, bond support and export insurance
UK Export Finance (UKEF) – the government’s export credit agency – has today announced a new partnership with Finance for Forces to help more veteran-led businesses access the finance they need to grow internationally.
Founded by Russell Lewis MC and Paul Goodman, Finance for Forces specialises in connecting members of the Armed Forces community with the commercial finance they need to grow and scale their businesses. Under the new partnership with UKEF, the two organisations will ensure veteran-led firms seeking to export are matched with the right support at the right time.
Finance for Forces will be able to introduce eligible clients to UKEF’s short-term products for small exporters, including working capital guarantees, bond support guarantees and export insurance policies, while UKEF will refer veteran-led businesses to Finance for Forces where appropriate.
Alongside streamlined referrals, UKEF and Finance for Forces will develop information sessions and networking opportunities to share guidance, improve understanding of export finance, and strengthen connections across the veteran business community.
The partnership supports the Government’s Veterans Strategy, launched in November 2025, which recognises veterans as national assets whose unique skills strengthen communities, boost the economy and enhance national security. By improving access to finance and helping veteran-led businesses grow through exporting, UKEF and Finance for Forces contribute directly to the strategy’s aim of harnessing veterans’ enterprise skills and supporting their economic contribution.
Chris Bryant, Minister of State for Trade, said:
Our veterans have shown extraordinary bravery and dedication in service to the nation, and their skills should be matched by real commercial opportunity.
This partnership will help turn entrepreneurial ambition into export success, helping veteran‑led businesses reach international markets with the backing and confidence they deserve.
Tim Reid, CEO of UK Export Finance, said:
Supporting small businesses to export and grow is central to UKEF’s mission. By partnering with Finance for Forces, we can reach more veteran-led businesses and help them access the finance they need to win international contracts, enter new markets and scale up with confidence.
Paul Goodman, Co-Founder of Finance for Forces, said:
Veterans bring leadership, resilience and a mission focus to business – but navigating commercial finance can be challenging. This partnership with UKEF will help veteran-led firms understand their options and access the backing they need to develop exports and accelerate growth.
This latest announcement highlights how UKEF is backing SMEs across the UK regardless of location, size or ownership, making it easier than ever for them to access finance through quicker response times and targeted support, helping them to harness the power of international markets.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/from-service-to-global-markets-ukef-partners-with-finance-for-forces-to-support-veteran-led-exporters
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