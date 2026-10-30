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From skills to employment: how SWAPs help providers align learner needs, employer demand and local priorities
Delivery providers are under increasing pressure to deliver programmes that lead to meaningful employment, meet employer expectations, and reflect place-based economic priorities. At the same time, labour markets continue to evolve, requiring provision that can respond quickly to changing workforce demands while supporting residents into sustainable careers.
Sector-based Work Academy Programmes (SWAPs) offer a practical way to bring these priorities together. By combining employability development, sector-specific training and employer engagement, they help providers create learning pathways that deliver value for residents, employers and local communities.
When designed effectively, SWAPs do more than connect unemployed individuals with job opportunities; they help employers access the talent they need while enabling providers to deliver meaningful outcomes aligned to local and regional skills priorities.
For providers, SWAPs are a powerful mechanism for linking skills delivery with employer demand. By working closely with local employers to understand recruitment needs and design responsive training pathways, providers can help fill vacancies, improve learner outcomes, and support regional workforce priorities.
Using SWAPs to align curriculum with labour market need
Effective SWAPs begin with an understanding of labour market demand. By responding to genuine recruitment needs, providers can ensure training remains relevant while creating direct pathways into work for residents.
The West Midlands provides a strong example of how this approach can work in practice. Across the region, SWAPs are helping connect vocational learning directly to employment opportunities.
Responding to the West Midlands skills challenge
The scale of the challenge is clear. In July 2026, the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) recorded 30,735 live vacancies, while 142,850 people were claiming unemployment-related benefits. Economic inactivity stood at 25.1%, while unemployment reached 7.5% – the highest rate among Combined Authority areas.
These figures highlight a significant opportunity for providers to help residents develop skills, build their confidence, and connect with employers.
Local conditions vary across the region. In Walsall, economic inactivity stood at 28.3%, while 1,585 vacancies were advertised in July 2026, with a median advertised salary of £35,400. Demand across Walsall, Sandwell and Wolverhampton spans sectors including logistics, engineering, health and social care, construction, and digital occupations.
For providers, this presents an opportunity to design SWAPs around real vacancies, relevant training and clear pathways to interviews and employment.
Across Coventry, Solihull and the wider West Midlands, understanding the roles employers need to fill allows providers to design programmes that focus on the technical skills, workplace behaviours, and practical preparation required for success.
Employer insight can identify the skills residents need and how best to develop them, while giving residents a clearer understanding of available roles and progression routes into those careers.
Designing SWAPs with residents at the centre
Employer demand is an essential part of successful SWAP design, but understanding learner needs is equally important.
A SWAP may introduce someone to early years, health and social care, or another technical industry for the first time. Equally, it may support individuals returning to work, changing careers or seeking employment without immediately committing to a longer qualification.
Providers have an important role to play in identifying barriers, building confidence, and helping participants understand employer expectations. Clear information about roles, realistic expectations, and appropriate support can make the transition into employment more achievable.
This support becomes especially valuable when residents are considering sectors they may not previously have viewed as an option. Providers can challenge perceptions of technical careers while showcasing progression opportunities.
The objective is not simply to prepare residents for an interview, but to help them develop relevant skills and understand workplace expectations.
Employer partnerships are central to curriculum relevance
SWAPs are most effective when employers are involved from the earliest stages of programme design.
Early engagement helps providers understand the specific roles being recruited for. Within West Midlands health and social care, this may include identifying essential skills and competencies such as person-centred care, safeguarding, infection prevention and control, effective communication, teamwork and practical problem-solving.
This insight enables providers and employers to work together to shape programme content, agree learning outcomes, and determine how practical activities will prepare participants for recruitment.
Ongoing employer feedback can also help providers to identify skills gaps and refine future programmes.
Strong partnerships often create benefits beyond a single SWAP. Relationships built through programme delivery can lead to further recruitment opportunities, work experience placements, apprenticeships, and progression into wider vocational provision.
Employer engagement therefore becomes a long-term investment in curriculum relevance, workforce development and regional growth, rather than simply a response to an immediate vacancy.
SWAPs should connect to wider progression pathways
While SWAPs are designed to support employment outcomes, learning does not have to end when a programme concludes.
Recognised qualifications or units can help residents evidence their skills and prepare for future learning opportunities. Any qualification element should complement the programme's purpose while meeting both learner and employer needs.
Providers should also consider how SWAPs connect to their wider curriculum offer. Could participants progress to an apprenticeship, technical qualification or specialist role within sectors such as early years or health and social care?
Measure success beyond the interview
Interviews and job offers remain important measures of success, but they do not tell the whole story.
Providers should also evaluate outcomes such as sustained employment, progression into further learning, and employer perceptions of work readiness. Feedback from residents and employers can provide valuable insight into what worked well and where programmes could be improved.
This evidence can strengthen partnerships, inform curriculum planning, and help demonstrate programme value.
It’s also important to consider residents who do not move directly into employment. Have they developed relevant skills, become more confident in applications or identified an alternative pathway into work or training?
A strategic opportunity for providers
For colleges and training providers, SWAPs offer a practical way to bring together employers, residents and vocational training.
As skills priorities continue to evolve, providers have an opportunity to move beyond programme delivery and become strategic workforce-development partners, helping address local skills challenges while improving employment outcomes.
At NCFE, we believe successful SWAPs are built on strong employer partnerships, relevant training and a clear understanding of local needs. Bringing these elements together can create lasting opportunities for residents and employers alike.
Find out how NCFE can support your SWAP delivery and help residents move into sustainable employment through tailored Sector-based Work Academy Programmes.
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/from-skills-to-employment-how-swaps-help-providers-align-learner-needs-employer-demand-and-local-priorities/
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