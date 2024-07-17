NCFE
|Printable version
From student to teacher: how work experience at NCFE has supported my career aspirations
Ahead of Youth Employment Week, we spoke with Kate Queen, who recently completed work experience here at NCFE, to learn more about how she found the week and the knowledge that she gained to support her on her path to becoming a teacher.
My name is Kate Queen and I’m a first-year student studying English Literature, English Language, and Philosophy and Ethics A Levels at Stockton Sixth Form College. Throughout my time at college so far, I have learnt a variety of different skills and experienced many different opportunities.
Yet for me, I’ve always believed that work experience is significant to my own personal career journey, with regards to helping to create a sense of understanding and participation within the fields that I am interested in.
Therefore, whilst I was unable to complete work experience during my time in school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I decided to use my own time in the summer holidays between leaving school and starting college to complete a full week’s work experience with NCFE.
Gaining knowledge and understanding
During my time at NCFE, I had the opportunity to speak to and spend time with many different departments, which really helped to give me an insight into how things work ‘behind the scenes’. I spent time with the Customer Support team, the End-Point Assessment department and the External Quality Assurance team, amongst others.
I had the chance to participate in and observe team meetings, one of which was focused on grade boundaries and how they are determined. As a student working towards achieving the criteria within such grade boundaries, I found it interesting to see things from an alternative perspective!
It was also extremely useful to observe and engage with many teams within NCFE, giving me an insight into what a workplace looks like and how it functions.
Preparing for a career in teaching
After completing my studies at college, I’m hoping to progress on to university to study English Literature at degree level before completing a PGCE, which will then enable me to become a secondary school English teacher.
During my work experience, I was able to talk to many different team members, some who even had first-hand experience in the career of teaching. This was helpful and gave me an inside perspective of the career and its benefits and challenges.
I found the entirety of the experience significantly helpful, and my time spent with NCFE has given me experience and knowledge which I can include within my UCAS application and personal statement. Overall, during my work experience with NCFE, I’ve improved my understanding of the education landscape, and feel more prepared for the workplace and everything that comes with it.
You can find out more about Youth Employment Week on our dedicated webpage.
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/how-work-experience-at-ncfe-supported-my-career-aspirations/
T: 0191 239 8000
F: 0191 239 8001
E: service@ncfe.org.uk
@NCFE
Latest News from
NCFE
Top tips for achieving Functional Skills success03/06/2024 14:15:00
John Bunyan, Product Manager at NCFE, worked in the media for many years before training to teach secondary and lecturing on higher-level apprenticeship programmes.
The Manchester College: “The T Level qualification has had a profound impact on our students”21/05/2024 14:15:00
The Manchester College is the largest general further education college in the UK and the number one provider of 16-19 and adult education in Greater Manchester.
Why we must think differently when it comes to local skills needs14/05/2024 11:15:00
Meeting local skills needs has always been a key role for colleges and training providers, but the pace of change for regulated qualifications can often be too slow for the demands of industries that are trying to stay ahead in their sectors.
NCFE shortlisted in two categories at inaugural Quality Professional Awards13/05/2024 16:15:00
NCFE has been recognised in two categories at the upcoming Quality Professional Awards, celebrating excellence and innovation in the field of quality management in education and employment services.
Research project launched to improve early years apprentice success rates with 'real-world' functional skills10/05/2024 15:15:15
As a leading End-point assessment organisation, NCFE has embarked on a groundbreaking research initiative to support early years apprentices in achieving their maths Functional Skills qualification (FSQ) by leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.
Inspiring list of finalists announced for upcoming national education awards03/05/2024 14:25:15
The educational charity NCFE has announced its shortlist of finalists across six categories for its upcoming Aspiration Awards.
NCFE becomes first large-scale awarding organisation to regulate new Care Certificate29/04/2024 16:15:00
The education charity and leader in technical and vocational learning NCFE, has become one of the first awarding organisations to regulate the new Care Certificate.
New College Swindon: "T Levels are a gateway to a successful and rewarding career"22/04/2024 11:15:00
As a Wave 2 provider, New College Swindon has been delivering the Health T Level to their students for three years.