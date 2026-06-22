From Tafwyl to tennis: a summer of sports, culture and community

Welsh language music festival Tafwyl recently (20 June 2026) kick-started a summer of Welsh Government-funded cultural, sporting and community events taking place across the country.

£1.35million has been committed for 24 organisations over the next few months, including £30,000 for the highly-anticipated Tafwyl running as of saturday (20 June 2026) in Cardiff, hosting a range of Welsh-language bands, singers and performances.

Other events taking place thanks to the funding support include:

Men’s cricket at Glamorgan County Cricket Club, Cardiff, featuring Sri Lankan and Indian teams.

Unearthed Festival last weekend (Friday 19 th to Sunday 21 st ) in Pembrokeshire, celebrating consciousness, creativity, and community.

to Sunday 21 ) in Pembrokeshire, celebrating consciousness, creativity, and community. Hijinx Unity Festival, one of Europe’s largest inclusive art programmes, will be in Carmarthenshire, Flintshire and Cardiff.

Tonnau Festival on Anglesey, describing itself as a ‘tropical garden party’ between the mountains and sea.

Women’s Tour of Britain bike race in August, travelling through the roads of North Wales and Powys.

Para Sport Festival, bringing 6 different sports to Bangor and south Wales.

Lexus Wrexham Open tennis in late October, the biggest tennis event held in the UK outside the grass court summer season.

Events supported previously (2025 to 2026) across Wales generated a direct economic impact of £54.75 million, supported over 1,000 jobs in the wider tourism economy, and attracted around 151,000 visitors from outside Wales.

Ahead of attending Tafwyl, Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport, Heledd Fychan, recently said:

Wales has always been a nation that celebrates its culture, creativity and community spirit, and this summer season is a perfect example of that. From the Welsh-language performances at Tafwyl to world-class tennis in Wrexham, inclusive arts in Carmarthenshire and para sport in Bangor, this £1.39million investment is helping to bring people together right across the country. This Welsh Government is proud to support organisations to deliver events that truly reflect the very best of who we are.

Cabinet Minister for Education and the Welsh Language, Anna Brychan, added: