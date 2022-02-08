Department for Work and Pensions
|Printable version
From today Jobseekers have four weeks to find work before they must widen their search
From today (Tuesday 8 February), those who are capable of work will be expected to search more widely for suitable available jobs from the fourth week of their Universal Credit claim, rather than up to three months as was previously the case.
The changes in the regulations aim to support people into work faster as we recover from the pandemic.
This clearer focus will ensure that, if people are not able to find work in their previous occupation or sector, they are expected to look for work in another suitable sector and this will be part of their requirements for receiving their benefit payment.
For jobseekers who do not engage with their Jobcentre Plus fully to find work, the sanctions regime will operate as usual.
Targeted predominantly at those in the intensive work search group on Universal Credit, the government’s new Way to Work campaign will support people back into work faster than ever before and filling vacancies more quickly.
Further information
Under previous rules, claimants had 3 months to find a job in their preferred sector. New rules that come into effect today mean that if, after 4 weeks, claimants who refuse to widen their job search, attend interviews or take up paid work in roles outside of their preferred sector, then they may be referred for a sanction.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/from-today-jobseekers-have-four-weeks-to-find-work-before-they-must-widen-their-search
Latest News from
Department for Work and Pensions
Improvements seen in children and young people's wellbeing08/02/2022 13:27:00
State of the Nation report highlights positive impact of keeping schools open, with millions more to be invested in senior mental health lead training
150 new jobcentres and Youth Hubs now open07/02/2022 10:10:10
Thousands more jobseekers can now access tailored face-to-face job support and meet local employers as 150 new jobcentres are opened, levelling up opportunities across the country.
Smart (phone) platform for pension savers one step closer02/02/2022 13:20:00
Millions of people will be able to access information about their pension pots more easily thanks to plans for smart dashboards, to be shaped by the consultation launched on Monday 31 January.
Government backs vital British Sign Language Bill31/01/2022 13:10:00
The government is backing a Bill to make British Sign Language (BSL) a recognised language in the UK and help deaf people play a more prominent role in society.
New jobs mission to get 500,000 into work27/01/2022 14:20:00
A new target to move half a million people into jobs by the end of June launches today, under ambitious government plans to turbo-charge our national recovery from COVID-19.
Funding boost to Citizens Advice to deliver ‘Help to Claim’ Universal Credit support27/01/2022 10:25:00
Free confidential and impartial support to help people make a Universal Credit claim will continue to be delivered across Great Britain for the fourth year running.
New plans to boost veterans employment launched19/01/2022 14:14:00
Veterans’ Strategy Action Plan launches, including more than 60 commitments to help veterans with employment and healthcare
New measures introduced to protect savers and boost pension guidance take-up17/01/2022 14:25:00
New rules to ensure savers are fully informed of their options when seeking to access their pension pots became law today (Monday 17 January).