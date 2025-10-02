From truffles to trade: Cotswold firm grows with UKEF’s Small Export Builder

Award-winning Gloucestershire food specialist enters Southeast Asian markets thanks to government-backed export insurance.

TruffleHunter, a Queen’s Award-winning business from South Cerney in the Cotswold District, has successfully expanded into new international markets thanks to UK Export Finance’s innovative Small Export Builder (SEB) facility.

The speciality food company, which produces truffle-based products and gourmet ingredients, has used the government-backed export insurance to secure contracts worth £22,500 in Malaysia and the Philippines – markets where commercial insurance wouldn’t offer cover for smaller value exports.

UKEF’s SEB allows businesses to start with a credit limit of up to £25,000 and build up to £100,000 in 50% increments, as they establish a positive trading history with their buyers. This approach has given TruffleHunter (an experienced exporter who won the Queen’s Award for International Trade in 2021) the confidence to pursue opportunities in emerging markets where commercial insurers would not offer cover.

TruffleHunter has delivered contracts worth £7,500 in Malaysia and £15,000 in the Philippines, with further orders secured for Thailand and Ecuador and Mexico in the Americas.

Hugh Francis, UKEF Export Finance Manager for Gloucestershire, said:

TruffleHunter’s success demonstrates exactly why we launched the Small Export Builder, which is to help smaller businesses access markets that commercial insurers won’t cover. The beauty of this facility is that it grows with the business, allowing them to build confidence and trading relationships incrementally.

Nigel Whitehouse, CEO of TruffleHunter, said:

The SEB has been a game-changer for our business. The inability to secure commercial insurance for smaller value orders was a real barrier to access new markets for us like Malaysia and the Philippines. UKEF’s support has given us the confidence to diversify our export base, enter new territories and build relationships with buyers we simply couldn’t have worked with before.

The Small Export Builder is part of UKEF’s enhanced business support announced in the government’s Trade Strategy, designed to make export protection more accessible to smaller businesses seeking financial security when trading internationally.

This latest announcement follows the recent publication of UKEF’s annual report & accounts for 2024/25.

Over the last financial year, UKEF provided a record £14.5 billion in new financing, helping over 667 UK companies to export and grow and supported up to 70,000 jobs.

