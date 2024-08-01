From Wales to the world - celebrating major creative success stories

What do a tender story about a gay couple’s journey to adoption, a zombie survival shooter game, and a swathe of breath-taking fire-breathing dragons have in common?

Wales’ incredible creative industry brought them all to life - and to our screens - in 2024.

Creative Wales is the Welsh Government’s agency for promoting and supporting the nation’s creative industries, from TV, film and animation to games, publishing and music. It also provides funding to bring unique production and training and up-skilling opportunities to Wales and Wales-based companies.

In the past six months alone, global TV, film and gaming audiences have had the chance to see many Welsh-related productions, including:

World-renowned Game of Thrones prequel 'House of the Dragon' – filmed on location across north Wales, with the area’s dramatic scenery standing-in for the mythical lands of Dragonstone and the Riverlands, amongst others.

BBC’s 'Lost Boys and Fairies' – a love-filled yet heartbreaking short series about a gay couple’s journey to adoption, filmed predominantly in the capital, and masterfully intertwined with the Welsh language.

Children’s adventure animation feature 'Kensuke’s Kingdom', which hits cinemas this Friday, is a novel brought to life for the big screen, featuring the voices of Cillian Murphy and Sally Hawkins. Cardiff animators Bumpybox partnered on the film’s creation.

Zombie shooter / horror video game 'Sker Ritual' – with a strong Welsh backstory, it became one of the best-selling PC and console games in the world within the first week of being launched.

And it’s not just our screens which have been lit-up with Welsh-associated adventure. Creative Wales has also supported the creation of a digital map of Wales’ vast and ever-expanding music scene.

Available via the Live Music Research website, the map notes 496 businesses across the 22 local authorities of Wales, comprising of: 75 recording studios, 7 dedicated rehearsal studios and 414 music venues of various types.

The Minister for Creative Industries, Jack Sargeant, has been visiting several creative businesses today (Thursday 1st August) in north Wales to see their work and hear about how Welsh Government support is helping different strands of the sector thrive across Wales.

The Minister said:

It’s been a fantastic six months for Welsh creative arts, both nationally and internationally. At various points in 2024 products supported by Creative Wales have topped both gaming and streaming charts, showcasing our world-beating talent, locations and creativity. We really are in a golden age of Welsh creative production. But we’re not resting on our laurels. We’re committed to building the industry in Wales over the long term. That includes supporting exemplary companies like those I visited in north Wales today – established Welsh language record label Sain is working with exciting new artists, alongside its traditional roots, and employee-owned Cwmni Da is pioneering international co-production with Creative Wales support. I can’t wait to see what’s coming next from Cymru’s growing music, film, tv and gaming industries.

Summing up the past six months, Dr David Banner MBE, CEO & Co-Founder of Wales Interactive, the company behind Sker Ritual, said:

What a rollercoaster! We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive reception, support and love that Sker Ritual is getting around the world since its recent release. It’s been the culmination of lots of hard work, first in getting established and then in bringing so many talented and passionate individuals together to help make our vision a reality. Creative Wales have been an invaluable supporter throughout.

Describing the impact of Bumpybox’s skillset on the production of Kensuke’s Kingdom, Camilla Deakin, Producer at Lupus Films said: