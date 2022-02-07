Chatham House
From words to deeds: What next for climate action?
EXPERT COMMENT
What do countries need to do ahead of COP27 in Egypt?
Following the emotion and exhaustion of COP26, momentum behind global climate action is gathering again. Speaking at Chatham House last month, COP26 President, Alok Sharma, gave a clear message: ‘Unless we honour the promises made, to turn the commitments in the Glasgow Climate Pact into action, they will wither on the vine.’
Sharma recently travelled to Egypt to meet with Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, who Egypt has chosen as its president designate for COP27, as well as to the UAE, host of COP28 in 2024. Meanwhile, US Climate Envoy, John Kerry, hosted a Major Economies Forum (MEF) on Energy and Climate last week, bringing together ministers from countries representing 80 per cent of GDP, population and greenhouse gas emissions in order to ‘foster closer collaboration between leaders.’
Between now and November this year, when COP27 kicks off in Sharm el-Sheikh, a crucial window of opportunity is open for leaders. But what action is needed before then to demonstrate the intent required to act on the Glasgow Climate Pact?
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2022/02/words-deeds-what-next-climate-action
