Frontline NHS staff in the North West to have their say on the future of the NHS

Around 100 frontline NHS staff will be joined by NHS England directors in Liverpool today (11 Feb 2025) to discuss what they want to see from the government’s 10 Year Health Plan.

It marks the first of a series of events where frontline NHS staff across the breadth of the NHS workforce will come together to reshape the health service.

The discussions will be led by independent facilitators, with senior NHS figures in attendance to hear the views of NHS staff on what the future of the NHS should look like.

Joining today’s staff are NHS England’s Chief Nursing Officer, Duncan Burton; Chief Midwifery Officer, Kate Brintworth; Primary Care Medical Director Dr Clare Fuller and North West Medical Director for Primary Care, Dr Paula Cowan.

Staff have been nominated to attend across a range of staff types, care settings and communities including GPs, nurses, optometrists, consultants, porters, pharmacists and more to ensure any impact on local services is kept to a minimum.

Part of the biggest listening event in NHS history, it follows seven nationwide public debates and a series of online staff events that took place last year about building a 10 year plan to make the NHS fit fir future generations.

Duncan Burton, Chief Nursing Officer for England, said:

“Our staff know what is needed to transform the NHS and we want their views and ideas to shape the creation of the 10 year health plan. “Every day I see how committed, ambitious, and innovative staff across the NHS and care sector are finding ways to do things differently to improve care for patients. “The event in Liverpool is a fantastic opportunity to hear from staff about some of the solutions to the challenges we face and their ideas for change that will benefit patients and staff. “Their views will be added to the tens of thousands of views that staff, patients, and the public have contributed so far.”

A further six listening events will be carried out across the regions, with upcoming dates across February and into March in Sheffield, Sutton Coldfield, London, Reading, Peterborough and Taunton.

There’s still time for the public to share their experiences, views and ideas for fixing the NHS on change.nhs.uk or via the NHS App. Change.nhs.uk has already received 1.5 million separate visits, with over 11,000 ideas now live on the site.

Kate Brintworth, Chief Midwifery Officer for England, said:

“It’s vital that midwives, obstetricians, neonatologists, maternity support workers and others working in maternity and neonatal services have their voices heard to help improve our services for mums, babies and families. “We want to hear your experiences, including the good, bad, and sometimes frustrating. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve the NHS for patients, service users and our staff. “We’ve heard from many maternity and neonatal colleagues already and if you haven’t shared your views yet, we want to hear from you – there’s still time to get in touch and help shape the future of the NHS.”

Dr Claire Fuller, NHS England’s Primary Care Medical Director said:

“As a GP, I’m well aware that it’s NHS staff on the frontline that see the good, the bad and the ugly of our NHS day in and day out and have no shortage of views on what could change for the better. “Many of the solutions that will enable us to deliver the care we all want for patients are already out there in parts of the NHS. “As we look to shift care from our hospitals into the community, the views of frontline staff living and working in these communities will be invaluable.”

Health Minister Karin Smyth said: