Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
FSA and FSS advise consumers on substitution of ingredients in certain food products to avoid food supply disruption
Advice for consumers that some food products labelled as containing sunflower oil may instead contain refined rapeseed oil due to the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on product availability.
The Food Standards Agency and Food Standards Scotland are advising consumers that some food products labelled as containing sunflower oil may instead contain refined rapeseed oil. This is happening to maintain the supply of certain food products containing ingredients that have become increasingly difficult to source because of the conflict in Ukraine.
The majority of the UK’s sunflower oil comes from Ukraine and food businesses here are reporting that supplies of sunflower oil are likely to run out in a few weeks with some businesses already experiencing severe difficulties.
This has led to some food manufacturers urgently replacing sunflower oil with refined rapeseed oil before being able to make the change on the label. We are therefore advising that food products labelled as containing sunflower oil may instead have been produced using refined rapeseed oil and consumers should look out for additional information being provided by retailers and manufacturers to stay informed.
Emily Miles, FSA Chief Executive said:
"FSA and FSS have been working hard to understand the recent pressures on our food supply chain and the interim measures needed to make sure certain foods – like crisps, breaded fish, frozen vegetables and chips – remain on sale here.
"We have looked at the immediate food safety risk of substituting sunflower oil with refined rapeseed oil - particularly to people with a food allergy - and it is very low. We know allergic reactions to rapeseed oil are very rare and - if they do occur - are mild.
"Retaining consumer trust remains an absolute priority for both organisations and we are urgently working with the food industry and other partners to ensure labels on food where sunflower oil has been replaced by refined rapeseed oil are made accurate as soon as possible."
The FSA and FSS are working across government and the food industry to understand the challenges and ensure food supply is maintained in a way that is safe and in the interests of consumers.
Andrea Martinez-Inchausti, Deputy Director of Food at the British Retail Consortium, said:
"The war in Ukraine has disrupted supplies of sunflower oil to the UK. Where sunflower oil exists as an ingredient in products, retailers will be substituting it with other safe oils, such as rapeseed oil. Retailers are looking to change product labels as soon as possible; where sunflower oil is a key ingredient, such as crisps, retailers will imprint information on substitute oil onto existing labels. Retailers’ customer services will be answering questions on all their own brand products."
The FSA and FSS have published the rapid risk assessment into the substitution of sunflower oil with refined rapeseed oil as part of our commitment to making public the science and evidence underpinning our advice and guidance.
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/fsa-and-fss-advise-consumers-on-substitution-of-ingredients-in-certain-food-products-to-avoid-food-supply-disruption
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
FSA issues call for evidence on safety of plastics recovered from the open environment22/03/2022 10:25:00
The Food Standards Agency calls for evidence on the safety of plastics which are recovered from the open environment for use as food contact material.
Food Standards Agency launches new five-year strategy21/03/2022 10:25:00
The five-year plan includes a new emphasis on making food healthy and more sustainable.
FSA Board meets in Birmingham and supports the city to get ready for the Commonwealth Games16/03/2022 10:25:00
Opening the Food Standards Agency’s first Board meeting of the year, held in Birmingham, Chair Susan Jebb announced additional funding for Birmingham City Council to help increase food hygiene standards across the city ahead of the Commonwealth games this summer.
FSA Board meets in Birmingham and supports the city get ready for the Commonwealth Games14/03/2022 13:05:00
Opening the Food Standards Agency’s first Board meeting of the year, held in Birmingham, Chair Susan Jebb announced additional funding for Birmingham City Council to help increase food hygiene standards across the city ahead of the Commonwealth games this summer.
FSA to launch campaign encouraging young people and restaurants to speak up for allergies10/03/2022 10:25:00
The FSA is to launch the next phase of Speak Up For Allergies. The campaign will encourage young people to support friends with allergies when eating in restaurants and the important role front of house staff to provide allergen information effectively.
FSA to launch campaign to encourage young people and restaurants to speak up for allergies09/03/2022 09:20:00
The Food Standards Agency is this week launching ‘Speak Up For Allergies’ - a campaign aimed at young people and food businesses. The campaign will encourage young people to support friends with allergies when eating in restaurants; whilst highlighting the important role front of house staff have when a young person with allergies dines in a restaurant.
Updated Nutritional Standards launched for staff and visitors in Health and Social Care settings03/03/2022 14:10:00
Updated Nutritional Standards have been introduced in hospital restaurants and cafés, vending machines and retail outlets. They are designed to make healthier food choices available for staff and visitors in Health and Social care settings.
FSA launches campaign to encourage all new food businesses to register with their Local Authority25/02/2022 10:25:00
Following a rise in the number of new food businesses during the pandemic,Food Standards Agency yesterday launched a campaign calling for all new food businesses to register with their local authority.
FSA publishes first AMR survey of UK retail lamb and turkey meat as National Action Plan continues24/02/2022 12:25:00
The report presents results of testing for specific antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in bacteria, from lamb and turkey meat on retail sale in the UK between October 2020 and February 2021.