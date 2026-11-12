Food Standards Agency
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FSA and FSS publish export roadmap for cell-cultivated food businesses
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) have today published new guidance to help businesses navigate the process of exporting cell-cultivated products from Great Britain to non-EU countries.
The guidance, developed through the FSA and FSS Cell-Cultivated Products Sandbox Programme, brings together export requirements from across government, including HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade (BIST) and Defra, into a single process map for businesses.
It sets out the practical steps a company intending to export a cell-cultivated product of animal origin will need to consider, from checking destination country eligibility and confirming GB establishment requirements, to export health certification, customs declarations, cold chain management, labelling and documentation.
Dr Thomas Vincent, Deputy Director of the Sandbox and Innovation at the Food Standards Agency, said:
Businesses have told us that understanding the cross-government export process was a priority, so we have worked across government to explain the path to export cell-cultivated products from GB to non-EU markets. The market for cell-cultivated food is growing internationally, so this guidance will help companies understand what they need to do to access new markets and grow their businesses.
Market access, and a business’s ability to export to any given country, depends on the laws and import conditions of that country and the decisions made by its competent authorities. This guidance helps make it easier for new businesses and start-ups to understand the process involved. It does not guarantee market access will be achieved or replace the current route to export.
The guidance is the latest output from the Cell-Cultivated Products Sandbox Programme, which supports the government’s growth agenda by helping innovative food businesses understand regulatory requirements while maintaining the FSA and FSS’s role in protecting consumers.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/fsa-and-fss-publish-export-roadmap-for-cell-cultivated-food-businesses
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