Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
FSA and FSS publish first UK safety guidance on cell-cultivated products
The Food Standards Agency (FSA), in partnership with Food Standards Scotland (FSS), has published the UK's first safety guidance for cell-cultivated products (CCPs).
Cell-cultivated products are new foods that don’t involve traditional farming such as rearing livestock or growing plants and grains. They are made by taking cells from plants or animals, which are then grown into food. The FSA and FSS’s CCP Sandbox Programme focusses on animal cells only.
These are the first of several pieces of guidance being produced by the programme. The first confirms that cell-cultivated products produced using animal cells, sometimes called ‘lab-grown meat’, are defined as products of animal origin. This means that businesses must apply existing food safety regulations during the production process. The second provides guidance on allergenicity assessments and how nutritional quality will be assessed as part of the approval process for all cell-cultivated products.
“Our new guidance provides clarity for businesses, helping them to understand and correctly demonstrate to UK food regulators how their products are safe. Specifically, this guidance ensures that companies have assessed potential allergenic risks and that they are nutritionally appropriate before they can be authorised for sale. Consumers can be reassured that these innovative new foods will meet the same rigorous safety standards as conventional foods. The Sandbox programme is allowing us to fast-track regulatory knowledge to reduce barriers for emerging food technologies without compromising on safety standards.”Dr Thomas Vincent, Deputy Director of Innovation at the FSA
The guidance has been developed using a robust, science-based framework and is the first from the FSA and FSS’s CCP Sandbox Programme, funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DSIT) through the Engineering Biology Sandbox Fund. This new approach to regulation has allowed the food regulators to support innovation by providing clarity to innovators on how to demonstrate that their products are safe. It will bolster business confidence and our efficiency in regulating these foods, supporting growth in innovative foods. The FSA and FSS are due to release further guidance for cell-cultivated products throughout 2026.
More information and guidance for businesses on cell-cultivated products can be found in our Innovative Food Guidance Hub.
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/fsa-and-fss-publish-first-uk-safety-guidance-on-cell-cultivated-products
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
Aldi recalls Dairyfine Salted Caramel Filled Gonks because it may contain peanuts01/12/2025 13:25:00
Aldi is taking the precautionary step of recalling Dairyfine Salted Caramel Filled Gonks because it may contain peanuts which are not mentioned on the label.
FSA publishes updated Food Law Codes of Practice and Practice Guidance in England, Wales and Northern Ireland28/10/2025 14:10:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has published the updated Food Law Codes of Practice (Codes) and Practice Guidance for England, Wales and Northern Ireland – an important step towards a more flexible and modern approach to food law enforcement.
FSA publishes updated Food Law Codes of Practice and Practice Guidance in England, Wales and Northern Ireland28/10/2025 12:10:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has published the updated Food Law Codes of Practice (Codes) and Practice Guidance for England, Wales and Northern Ireland – an important step towards a more flexible and modern approach to food law enforcement.
New research reveals popular traybakes contain more sugar than an adult should eat in a day27/10/2025 13:25:00
Research by the Food Standards Agency (FSA), local councils and the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) has found that popular traybakes sold in cafés in Northern Ireland are high in sugar, saturated fat and calories – but that consumers are open to change.
Welsh Food Advisory Committee meeting focussing on Animal Feed - 4 November 202521/10/2025 16:20:00
The Welsh Food Advisory Committee of the Food Standards Agency is holding its next open meeting in Carmarthen on Tuesday 4 November 2025. This will be a themed meeting focussing on Animal Feed. Participants will also be able to join online.
FSA launches consultation on proposed ban of Bisphenol A (BPA) and related chemicals in food packaging03/10/2025 13:20:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) yesterday launched a 12-week public consultation on the proposal to ban the use of Bisphenol A (BPA) along with other bisphenols in materials that come into contact with food products.
FSA concludes major four-year PATH-SAFE programme enhancing UK surveillance of foodborne disease and antimicrobial resistance30/09/2025 12:25:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has concluded the four-year £24m Pathogen Surveillance in Agriculture, Food, and the Environment (PATH-SAFE) programme, marking a major milestone in the UK’s efforts to detect and respond to threats from foodborne pathogens (FBPs) and antimicrobial resistance (AMR).
FSA consumer survey shows confidence in food safety is on the rise26/09/2025 12:10:00
Public confidence in food safety across England, Wales and Northern Ireland has increased, according to the latest wave of the FSA's consumer survey.