Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
FSA announces £1.4 million funding for launch of new innovation hub
As part of the Regulatory Innovation Office (RIO)’s mission to promote a pro-innovation regulatory system, the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has awarded the Food Standards Agency (FSA) £1.4 million to support a new innovation hub.
This hub will develop and expand specialist expertise in regulating innovative technologies such as precision fermented foods, making sure these products are safe to eat before they are sold.
The funding will further enable the FSA to support the action plan published by the Chancellor (Opens in a new window)on 17 March, empowering it to build capability and capacity to better regulate these new and innovative technologies.
Precision fermented foods, which use an advanced form of traditional fermentation, will be the focus of the new funding. This technique uses new technology to create specific ingredients, including proteins, sugars and fats.
The new hub will protect consumers by making sure these new foods are safe before they can be sold, as well as giving greater clarity on regulatory requirements to innovators and investors. It will align with RIO’s broader work to ensure regulation supports and keeps pace with cutting-edge innovation. The hub will bring together the FSA’s existing work on novel foods and food created through genetic technology, alongside the recently launched sandbox for cell-cultivated products.
Specifically, the funding will enable the FSA to:
- Boost our scientific capacity to risk assess these innovative products
- Provide greater regulatory clarity to industry on how to gain market authorisation in Great Britain alongside Food Standards Scotland, including through a new business-focused guidance hub
- Support wider innovation in food through enhanced regulatory capacity on the most innovative products.
Professor Susan Jebb, Chair of the FSA, said:
“We’re pleased to secure this additional funding to make the risk assessment of innovative products swifter, without compromising on food safety.
There is growing interest in the potential of new technologies to increase the UK’s food security and provide affordable, healthy, and sustainable food.
This important new project will give innovators greater support in navigating the regulations under which we assess if food is safe, making the system more efficient and enabling safe products to come to the market more quickly.
The public can remain confident that the foods they choose are safe and the UK economy can benefit from business investment, so as a nation we will be able to take early advantage of the potential these technologies offer.”
Science Minister, Lord Vallance said:
“Breakthroughs in precision fermentation have the potential to grow our economy and improve food security by reducing reliance on imports, and the Regulatory Innovation Office will help to bring innovations like these to market safely and efficiently.
We’re streamlining regulation to get safe, innovative products onto shelves faster, while maintaining high standards and strengthening the UK’s position in food technology - in turn supporting the Government’s Plan for Change.”
This new project was discussed during the FSA’s latest Board meeting (Opens in a new window)on 26 March as part of a series of initiatives the FSA is working on to help drive growth and investment while maintaining high safety and standards in the UK's food sector.
The Board heard how this new project sits alongside the FSA’s other commitments included in the Government action plan (Opens in a new window). These include:
- Supporting UK businesses in meeting EU regulatory requirements for food grade recycled plastic, by taking on a new role as the competent authority
- Establishing a regulatory sandbox for cell cultivated products (Opens in a new window)(CCPs). The FSA will provide industry with clarity on safety and legal requirements to enable these products to be considered for sale
- Rolling out a new approach to food standards inspections across all local authorities in England and consulting on new approaches to food hygiene controls
- Growing our support for trade by working with Defra on six international audits of UK standards, helping UK food exporters to access new markets and continue to trade in existing markets.
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/fsa-announces-ps14-million-funding-for-launch-of-new-innovation-hub
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
Derry City and Strabane District Council Implements Nutritional Standards in Vending at Foyle Arena24/03/2025 13:25:00
Derry City and Strabane District Council, along with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), has introduced nutritional standards in its vending machines at Foyle Arena.
FSA launches pioneering regulatory programme for cell-cultivated products11/03/2025 10:25:00
The sandbox programme, funded by the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology’s Engineering Biology Sandbox Fund, will make sure Cell-Cultivated Products (CCPs) are safe for consumers before they’re sold, whilst supporting innovation in the sector.
Updated industry guidance issued for food allergen information in the out-of-home sector07/03/2025 10:25:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued best practice industry guidance on providing allergen information to consumers with food hypersensitivities, encouraging information on food allergens to be available in writing in the out of home sector, for example restaurants, cafes, delis, market stalls and takeaways.
"Don’t be a turkey this Christmas, make sure you look after yourself and your guests", says the Food Standards Agency19/12/2024 12:05:00
The Food Standards Agency has released new data about cooking and preparing food at home, and cooking for others on occasions such as Christmas. Are you guilty of any of these bad habits? Check our advice to avoid giving your guests food poisoning this Christmas.
Further arrest made in Wales in FSA food crime investigation17/12/2024 10:25:00
The arrest in Wales is part of a wider investigation into suspected illegal and unsafe meat by FSA’s National Food Crime Unit (NFCU).
Ongoing investigations lead to further UK recalls of mustard products due to peanut contamination11/12/2024 10:25:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) have continued to work with food businesses and Local Authorities to investigate the food supply chain for mustard ingredients which may have been contaminated with peanuts.
Five arrested as part of FSA food crime investigation04/12/2024 14:15:00
FSA’s National Food Crime Unit (NFCU) finds unsafe and potentially illegal meat in vans.
The FSA and FSS remind higher-risk consumers on the risks of listeria associated with eating cold-smoked and cured fish03/12/2024 10:25:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) remind pregnant women and those with a weakened immune system to avoid eating ready-to-eat cold-smoked or cured fish because of the risk of listeria.