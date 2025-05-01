Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
FSA announces additional investigatory powers to tackle food fraud
Today, new powers have come into effect that equip the FSA’s National Food Crime Unit (NFCU) in England and Wales with specific investigatory powers under The Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE).
From May 1st, nearly a decade after the NFCU was set up, new powers under PACE will enable NFCU investigators to apply for and execute search warrants, with the appropriate safeguards. This will help to protect consumers and businesses from food fraud more effectively.
The NFCU was set up following the Elliot Review, in the wake of the horse meat crisis of 2013. Since then the Unit has grown with the aim of preventing food fraud and supporting businesses to meet their responsibilities to make and sell safe food.
Over the past decade, the NFCU has worked with partner organisations such as the Police and Local Authorities (LAs) fighting food fraud, prosecuting and deterring offenders.
These new powers are a vital tool to ensure that NFCU investigations can be progressed more directly and effectively. Our investigators will be able to apply for and execute search warrants, increasing our ability to respond quickly to intelligence and to continue to ensure that swift action is taken to tackle food fraud.
Consumer confidence in the safety and authenticity of food is high, part of an environment which helps create the conditions for British businesses to flourish. We’ll still be working closely with partners like Police and Local Authorities, and our new powers will free up their vital resources so they can be diverted to other priorities while we have more capabilities to protect legitimate businesses and consumers.
Andrew Quinn, Head of the FSA’s National Food Crime Unit (NFCU)
Making sure our food is authentic and safe for the British public to consume is vital, which is why it is essential to boost the National Food Crime Unit powers to tackle food fraud.
More broadly our cross-Government food strategy will make sure our food system can continue to feed the nation, realise its potential for economic growth, and protect the planet and nourish individuals, now and into the future.
Daniel Zeichner, Minister for Food Security and Rural Affairs
These new investigatory powers for the National Food Crime Unit will help protect consumers and support legitimate businesses across Wales.
Food safety is a critical part of public health and these enhanced capabilities will ensure swifter action is taken against anyone who seeks to undermine our food standards.
Sarah Murphy, Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Wales
The new powers that have been given to the FSA’s NFCU are of huge importance in the on-going fight against food crime in the UK. The ability to enter and search premises immediately following the arrest of suspects will make it much more difficult for criminals to dispose of incriminating evidence and cover their tracks. I have supported this advance in the Unit’s powers for many years and am delighted to see them coming into force. The many bona fide food businesses and UK consumers will be better protected as a result.
Professor Chris Elliott, Professor of food safety and microbiology at Queen’s University
If you suspect food fraud, report it to Food Crime Confidential on Report a food crime | Food Standards Agency or by phoning 0800 028 1180 (0207 276 8787 for non-UK mobiles and calls).
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/fsa-announces-additional-investigatory-powers-to-tackle-food-fraud
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
FSA Chief Executive highlights the importance of continued engagement with meat industry to address future challenges25/04/2025 16:25:00
FSA Chief Executive Katie Pettifer has affirmed the FSA’s commitment to working closely with the UK meat sector, highlighting the importance of a constructive relationship as it faces rising costs and global trade challenges
Four men and a business all convicted for diverting meat unfit for human consumption back into the human food chain07/04/2025 10:25:00
Following an investigation by Southwark Council and the Food Standard Agency’s National Food Crime Unit (NFCU), three men entered guilty pleas, and one man and his business entered not guilty pleas at proceedings at the Inner London Crown Court.
FSA announces £1.4 million funding for launch of new innovation hub28/03/2025 09:20:00
As part of the Regulatory Innovation Office (RIO)’s mission to promote a pro-innovation regulatory system, the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has awarded the Food Standards Agency (FSA) £1.4 million to support a new innovation hub.
Derry City and Strabane District Council Implements Nutritional Standards in Vending at Foyle Arena24/03/2025 13:25:00
Derry City and Strabane District Council, along with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), has introduced nutritional standards in its vending machines at Foyle Arena.
FSA launches pioneering regulatory programme for cell-cultivated products11/03/2025 10:25:00
The sandbox programme, funded by the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology’s Engineering Biology Sandbox Fund, will make sure Cell-Cultivated Products (CCPs) are safe for consumers before they’re sold, whilst supporting innovation in the sector.
Updated industry guidance issued for food allergen information in the out-of-home sector07/03/2025 10:25:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued best practice industry guidance on providing allergen information to consumers with food hypersensitivities, encouraging information on food allergens to be available in writing in the out of home sector, for example restaurants, cafes, delis, market stalls and takeaways.
"Don’t be a turkey this Christmas, make sure you look after yourself and your guests", says the Food Standards Agency19/12/2024 12:05:00
The Food Standards Agency has released new data about cooking and preparing food at home, and cooking for others on occasions such as Christmas. Are you guilty of any of these bad habits? Check our advice to avoid giving your guests food poisoning this Christmas.
Further arrest made in Wales in FSA food crime investigation17/12/2024 10:25:00
The arrest in Wales is part of a wider investigation into suspected illegal and unsafe meat by FSA’s National Food Crime Unit (NFCU).
Ongoing investigations lead to further UK recalls of mustard products due to peanut contamination11/12/2024 10:25:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) have continued to work with food businesses and Local Authorities to investigate the food supply chain for mustard ingredients which may have been contaminated with peanuts.