FSA asks parents and caregivers to check their infant formula products as Danone recalls some batches of Aptamil and Cow & Gate branded infant formula

Further batches of Danone infant formula products have been recalled today (6 February 2026). The FSA is asking parents and caregivers to check the batches listed in the Product Recall Information Notices and stop using any that are affected.

Danone’s recall has been issued due to potential cereulide contamination, which can cause illness including vomiting and stomach cramps. The issue only affects the batches listed in the recall notice, in addition to the product included in Danone’s earlier recall.

This follows recent recalls from Nestle of SMA infant and follow-on formula products due to the same contamination issue. All other batches of Cow & Gate, Aptamil, and Nestle SMA infant or follow-on formula not listed in the product recall notices remain safe to use.

Danone and Nestle have confirmed they are no longer using ingredients from the affected supplier.

Major retailers including Tesco and Co-op continue to stock unaffected products, so parents and caregivers should still be able to purchase formula. Where other retailers are temporarily clearing stock as a precaution, new supplies are already in the system and shelves will be restocked quickly.

The FSA is working with Food Standards Scotland, UKHSA, DHSC, local authorities and international food safety authorities to continue to respond to this global recall. The contaminated ingredient has been identified as arachidonic acid (ARA), supplied by a third-party manufacturer whose products were used internationally. Danone and Nestle have given assurance to the FSA that recalled batches were produced some time ago and are unlikely still to be on shop shelves. However, they may be in cupboards at home, which is why we are asking parents and caregivers to check their supplies.

“Please check if you have Aptamil, Cow & Gate and SMA brands of formula at home. The affected batches are unlikely to still be on shop shelves but may be in your cupboard. If you have an affected batch, do not use it. You can return it to the store and exchange it for an unaffected batch. If you are feeding your baby one of the affected batches, stop using it and switch to an unaffected batch from the same brand or another brand. If your baby’s formula was prescribed, speak to a pharmacist or doctor before changing. The risk of harm to children from cereulide contamination at these levels is low, but consuming it could cause symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea. If your baby has recently consumed an affected batch and you are concerned about symptoms, contact your GP or call NHS 111. Danone and Nestle have confirmed they are no longer using the affected supplier, and that Aptamil Cow and Gate and SMA products now on sale do not contain the contaminated ingredient. Food businesses have a legal responsibility to sell safe food, including checking ingredients from suppliers are safe. We are working with international food safety authorities on this global recall and expect manufacturers to explain what went wrong and provide assurances this will not happen again.” Katie Pettifer, Chief Executive of the FSA

The NHS has advice on using infant formula (Opens in a new window).

View the full list of recalled products and the latest advice on our infant formula recalls page.