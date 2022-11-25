FSA Board meeting papers published for December 2022

The agenda and papers for the December 2022 Board meeting have been published.

The meeting will be held in London and chaired by the FSA’s chair, Professor Susan Jebb. It will begin at 9.00am on Wednesday 7th December and is an open meeting for the public to attend in person. You can register to view it online (Opens in a new window).

The agenda for this meeting includes:

Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill 2022

In year Prioritisation

Operational Transformation Programme and Future Scope

FSA Science Update 2022

A full agenda and published papers can be viewed in the Board meeting section of our website.

How to register for the open Board meeting

The December 2022 Board meeting will be an open meeting and we look forward to welcoming board members and the public able to attend in person, in line with Covid guidance. In addition, you can register to watch the meeting live online (Opens in a new window).

If you need help to register, or have any queries, please contact:

Telephone: 01772 767731

Email: fsaboardmeetings@glasgows.co.uk

Submitting a question

You can submit questions to Board Sec up until midday on Monday 5th December to board.sec@food.gov.uk.

Any questions received after the deadline will be answered by correspondence only. More information about submitting questions is available on our Board webpage.

COVID-19 and 2022 FSA Board Meetings

We are welcoming back members of the public to attend the open Board and Business Committee for the fourth time since Covid rules meant that these meetings had to be attended virtually. We will however continue to live stream the meeting for those unable to attend in person.

Details of the schedule of meetings are available on our Board webpage.