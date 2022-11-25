Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
FSA Board meeting papers published for December 2022
The agenda and papers for the December 2022 Board meeting have been published.
The agenda and papers for the December 2022 Board meeting have been published.
The meeting will be held in London and chaired by the FSA’s chair, Professor Susan Jebb. It will begin at 9.00am on Wednesday 7th December and is an open meeting for the public to attend in person. You can register to view it online (Opens in a new window).
The agenda for this meeting includes:
- Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill 2022
- In year Prioritisation
- Operational Transformation Programme and Future Scope
- FSA Science Update 2022
A full agenda and published papers can be viewed in the Board meeting section of our website.
How to register for the open Board meeting
The December 2022 Board meeting will be an open meeting and we look forward to welcoming board members and the public able to attend in person, in line with Covid guidance. In addition, you can register to watch the meeting live online (Opens in a new window).
If you need help to register, or have any queries, please contact:
Telephone: 01772 767731
Email: fsaboardmeetings@glasgows.co.uk
Submitting a question
You can submit questions to Board Sec up until midday on Monday 5th December to board.sec@food.gov.uk.
Any questions received after the deadline will be answered by correspondence only. More information about submitting questions is available on our Board webpage.
COVID-19 and 2022 FSA Board Meetings
We are welcoming back members of the public to attend the open Board and Business Committee for the fourth time since Covid rules meant that these meetings had to be attended virtually. We will however continue to live stream the meeting for those unable to attend in person.
Details of the schedule of meetings are available on our Board webpage.
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/fsa-board-meeting-papers-published-for-december-2022
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
FSA Chief Scientific Adviser announces independent reviewers for Scientific Advisory Committees Review22/11/2022 16:20:00
Professor Robin May, Chief Scientific Adviser for the Food Standards Agency (FSA), has today announced the appointment of the independent reviewers for two of the agency's independent Scientific Advisory Committees (SACs).
Review of Science Advisory Committees and Joint Expert Committees09/11/2022 16:25:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has published the reports of internal reviews of three of its Scientific Advisory Committees (SACs) and three Joint Expert Groups (JEGs).
We are changing how you can access Food Hygiene Rating Scheme data21/10/2022 14:10:00
If you use the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme (FHRS) application programming interface (API) version 1 (v1), you will need to switch to a new domain name.
Latest consumer survey tracks level of worry around the cost of food and its impact on food safety21/10/2022 10:25:00
New evidence by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has found some people are taking food safety risks because of money pressures and rising energy costs.
FSA launch consultation on the Food Law Code of Practice in England18/10/2022 10:25:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) welcomes your views and comments on the proposed amendments to the Food Law Code of Practice (The Code).
FSA engages industry on proposals for easing Official Veterinarian Shortage13/10/2022 16:15:00
Today, the Food Standards Agency has written to abattoir owners inviting them to share their views on some changes being considered for how the FSA delivers official controls through official veterinarians.
UK consumers give their views on precision bred food05/10/2022 13:25:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) have published the first phase of a ‘Survey of public attitudes towards precision breeding’ report, as part of wider efforts to increase their evidence base in the field of genetic technologies.
FSA publishes consultation response on proposed amendment to edible insects’ legislation04/10/2022 15:05:00
Plans set out by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) to provide clarity to the edible insect industry will be taken forward following public consultation.