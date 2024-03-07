FSA Board meeting papers published for March 2024

The agenda and papers for the March 2024 Board meeting have been published.

The meeting will be held in Leeds and chaired by the FSA’s chair, Professor Susan Jebb (Opens in a new window). It will begin at 9.00am on Wednesday 20 March, and is an open meeting for the public to attend in person. You can also register to view it online (Opens in a new window).

The agenda for this meeting includes:

Foodborne Disease

Precision Breeding

Regulated Products Reform Update

Strategic Risk Management

Governance Review

A full agenda and published papers can be viewed in the Board meeting section (Opens in a new window) of our website.

How to register for the open Board meeting

The March 2024 Board meeting will be an open meeting, and we look forward to welcoming members of the public who are able to attend in person. In addition, you can register to watch the meeting live online (Opens in a new window).

If you need help to register, or have any queries, please contact:

Telephone: 01772 767731

Email: fsaboardmeetings@onetwo.agency

Submitting a question

The FSA Board welcomes questions on the papers being considered at each of its meetings.

We are keen to ensure, as far as is practical, that questions are addressed in the discussion at the Board meeting, so it is important that queries are kept as concise and focused as possible.

Questions should relate to the Board papers published prior to the meeting. Questions that do not relate to a paper on the FSA Board meeting agenda will not be addressed during the Board meeting but will be responded to separately and in writing.

Questions for the Board meeting will also receive a written reply within 20 working days of the Board meeting. Replies will be published on the relevant FSA Board Meeting page.

You can submit your questions up to 5pm on Monday 18 March using this form (Opens in a new window). After this date, you will not be able to submit questions and the form will close.