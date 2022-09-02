Food Standards Agency
FSA Board meeting papers published for September 2022
The agenda and papers for the September 2022 Board meeting have been published.
The meeting will be held in Belfast and chaired by the FSA’s chair, Professor Susan Jebb. The meeting will begin at 9.00am on Wednesday 14th September and is an open meeting for the public to attend in person. You can register to view it online.
The agenda includes:
- The Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Bill
- Animal welfare report
- Food Hypersensitivity Programme: Outline plans for phase two
A full agenda and published papers can be viewed in the Board meeting section of our website.
How to register for the open Board meeting
The September 2022 Board meeting will be an open meeting and we look forward to welcoming board members and the public able to attend in person, in line with Covid guidance. In addition, you can register to watch the meeting live online.
If you need help to register, or have any queries, please contact:
Telephone: 01772 767731
Email: fsaboardmeetings@glasgows.co.uk
Submitting a question
You can submit questions to Board Sec up until midday on 13th September to board.sec@food.gov.uk.
Any questions received after the deadline, including on 14th September will be answered by correspondence only. More information about submitting questions is available on our Board webpage.
COVID-19 and 2022 FSA Board Meetings
We are welcoming back members of the public to attend the open Board and Business Committee for the third time since Covid rules meant that these meetings had to be attended virtually. We will however continue to live stream the meeting for those unable to attend in person.
Details of the schedule of meetings are available on our Board webpage.
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/fsa-board-meeting-papers-published-for-september-2022
