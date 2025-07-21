FSA campaign (inc. industry guidance) on the effects that glycerol in slush ice drinks has on children

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) launched a new campaign to warn parents and caregivers not to give children under 7 slush ice drinks or 'slushies' containing glycerol.

In addition, the FSA advises that children aged 7 to 10 should have no more than one 350 ml 'slushie' drink per day - roughly the size of a fizzy drink can. Retailers have been asked to support this advice by not offering free refills to children aged under 10. The manufacturers of slush ice drink concentrates have also been reminded to use only the minimum amount of glycerol necessary to achieve the frozen effect.

As the UK embraces high summer temperatures, the FSA has issued revised industry guidance. This, and the public awareness campaign, are timed to coincide with the seasonal spike in slush ice drink sales at children's indoor play areas, leisure facilities and outdoor events.

At very high levels of exposure, typically when several servings of these products are consumed by a child in a short space of time, glycerol can cause shock, very low blood sugar levels and loss of consciousness.