FSA Chair welcomes plans for a pilot aimed at improving school food standards
Following the publication of the Government’s Levelling Up White Paper recently (02 February 2022), Susan Jebb, the FSA Chair welcomes plans for a pilot aimed at improving school food standards.
The publication of the Levelling Up White paper sets out the Government’s mission to transform the UK into a more equal society. It specifically details a joint project by the FSA and Department for Education to design a pilot aimed at ensuring the compliance of food standards in schools with a number of Local Authorities in England.
Professor Susan Jebb, FSA Chair yesterday welcomed the paper, saying:
“The publication of this White Paper is an important step to bring central and local government closer together to create a system which will deliver better health outcomes. I am pleased that the FSA has been asked to play a part in this important agenda.
The food children eat in schools makes an important contribution to their health and wellbeing. The government has already set standards, but it’s important that we understand how well the standards are being implemented in practice and support schools to improve where necessary.
We look forward to collaborating with our partners in government to develop a robust assurance system. We will also work with our local authority partners to consider how their inspection and monitoring regimes might help assure the standards that have been set for school food.
The FSA is an independent regulator, trusted to make sure food is safe and what it says it is. Through this work we hope to help drive up the standards for school food and build confidence in the school food system to deliver safe and healthy food for our children.”
More about the pilot
The pilot will be launched across multiple local authorities in March. Participating local authorities will include Blackpool Council, Lincolnshire County Council, Plymouth City Council, Nottingham City with more coming on board.
Following an initial discovery phase, to identify possible approaches, the pilot will identify how red flags can be raised against instances of non-compliance with the school food standards, and consider what should happen next.
It will begin in September and will last for around six months, with results expected next year.
More details will be provided as the work to deliver the pilots develops.
