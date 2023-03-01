FSA consumer survey reveals most recent changes to our eating habits

The latest wave of the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) Food and You 2 survey, conducted between April and July 2022, shows that most people surveyed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland had made changes to their eating habits in the last year, with financial reasons being the biggest driver.

Latest findings from our flagship survey, published today, show that the most common changes people have made to their eating habits include eating out less and eating fewer takeaways; cooking and eating at home more; buying items on special offer more; and changing what and where they buy to cheaper alternatives.

Latest figures from this survey indicate that 20% of households across England, Wales and Northern Ireland are now food insecure. In simple terms, food insecurity means having limited or uncertain access to adequate food. This is the highest reported level of food insecurity since tracking began in 2020.

This research also reveals that food prices are the top concern for people (66%), with food waste (60%) and the amount of sugar in food (59%) also featuring in the top three prompted concerns.

This survey is an official statistic and measures self-reported knowledge, attitudes and behaviours related to food safety and other food issues.

‘Food and You 2 provides FSA and the rest of Government with robust data on what people think and do when it comes to food. We are seeing high levels of concern about food prices, as well as people making changes to their eating habits for financial reasons. ‘The experiences people are reporting to us are critically relevant to the FSA's work as a regulator, and to our mission to make sure people have food they can trust. The FSA will continue to play our part in protecting health and consumers’ wider interests in relation to food.’ Emily Miles, Chief Executive at the FSA

Key findings

Food-related behaviours and eating habits

Most respondents had made changes to their eating habits in the last 12 months. The most common changes related to what and where respondents ate, reducing food costs and increased food management behaviours

The main causes of reported changes in eating habits were financial reasons (69%), health reasons (47%), and because of COVID-19 and lockdown (41%)

Concerns about food

80% of respondents had no concerns about the food they eat, with 20% of respondents reporting they had a concern

When prompted, the most common concerns related to food prices (66%), food waste (60%), and the amount of sugar in food (59%)

Food security

Across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, 80% of respondents were classified as food secure (67% high, 13% marginal) and 20% of respondents were classified as food insecure (10% low, 10% very low)

80% of respondents in England reported high or marginal food security, with 78% in Northern Ireland, and 74% in Wales. Low or very low food security was reported by 20% of respondents in England, 22% in Northern Ireland, and 26% in Wales

Food shopping and labelling

83% of respondents reported that they bought food from a supermarket or mini supermarket about once a week or more often

51% of respondents reported that they bought food from independent shops (greengrocers, butchers, bakers, fishmongers) and 44% bought food from a local / corner shop or newsagents 2-3 times a month or less often

83% of respondents who go food shopping and take into consideration a person who has a food allergy or intolerance were confident that the information provided on food labelling allows them to identify foods that will cause a bad or unpleasant physical reaction

Online platforms

60% of respondents reported that they had ordered food or drink from the websites of a restaurant, takeaway or café, while 55% of respondents had ordered from an online ordering and delivery company (for example, Just Eat, Deliveroo, Uber Eats)

27% of respondents had ordered via an online marketplace (for example Amazon, Gumtree, Etsy), 10% had ordered food or drink through a food sharing app (for example Olio, Too Good To Go), and 8% had ordered via social media platforms (for example, Facebook, Instagram, Nextdoor)

Eating at home

49% of respondents reported that they always wash their hands before eating

74% of respondents reported that they always wash their hands before preparing or cooking food

65% of respondents reported that they always check use-by dates before they cook or prepare food

Confidence in food safety, authenticity and the food supply chain

Around three quarters of respondents (74%) reported that they had confidence in the food supply chain

86% of respondents were confident that the information on food labels is accurate

About the report

Fieldwork for Food and You 2: Wave 5 was conducted between 26 April and 24 July 2022. A total of 6,770 adults from 4,727 households across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland took part.

