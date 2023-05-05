Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
FSA endorses new Trading Standards Practitioner apprenticeship scheme
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has taken major steps to endorse a new route to qualification for those wanting to embark on or further their career in food standards and trading standards.
The FSA has partnered with the Chartered Institute of Trading Standards (Opens in a new window) (CTSI) and a Trailblazer Group representing employers in the profession to recognise a Level 6 Trading Standards Practitioner (TSP) apprenticeship scheme (Opens in a new window), which results in apprentices being trained and assessed against both the CTSI’s Professional Competency Framework and the FSA’s Competency Framework for delivering Official Food and Feed Controls.
It is expected that up to 100 candidates will start the Level 6 apprenticeship over the next 12 months. This will contribute significantly to the pipeline of officers who can carry out Official Controls to keep food safe and make sure food is what it says it is.
Karen McCloskey, Head of Delivery Standards at the FSA said:
“We were delighted to work with the CTSI and Trailblazer Group and look forward to including the CTSI Recognised Level 6 TSP apprenticeship in the Food and Feed Law Codes of Practice in due course. We welcome the additional route for officers to become suitably qualified to deliver official food and feed controls”
John Herriman, CTSI Chief Executive Officer said:
“After a lot of hard work and discussion, I am delighted that we now have clarification on the Level 6 TSP Apprenticeship and how it aligns with CTSI’s existing Professional Competency Framework (CPCF).
“I would like to extend my personal thanks to the FSA, Trailblazer group, CTSI examiners, moderators and lead officers, all of whom have put a significant amount of time and effort into the mapping exercise and development of this critically important Apprenticeship scheme”
Richard Strawson, Chair of the Trailblazer Group said:
“It has been a pleasure to be a part of the Trailblazer group to bring the Level 6 Apprenticeship to launch stage. The group welcomes the recognition of the value of the apprenticeship by the FSA and I personally look forward to watching the programme develop and the positive impact this will have on Trading Standards, especially relating to the development and recognition of competence in food and feed.”
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/fsa-endorses-new-trading-standards-practitioner-apprenticeship-scheme
