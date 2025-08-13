FSA extends support for Food Safety Research Network to anticipate new risks and help protect public health

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) in partnership with the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) have awarded £650,000 to the Food Safety Research Network (FSRN), securing its work for the next three years, so it can continue to deliver research that contributes to making food safe.

Established in 2022, the FSA co-created the FSRN to bridge the gap between research, industry and policy, helping ensure that cutting-edge science is translated into practical solutions that support the UK’s food safety system. Hosted by the Quadram Institute, the network now enters an ambitious new phase focused on anticipating risks, accelerating innovation, and protecting public health.

“At the FSA, science is at the heart of everything we do. Our continued partnership with BBSRC to support the FSRN underlines our commitment to being a science-led and forward-thinking regulator. The network plays a critical role in helping us stay ahead of emerging food safety risks and in shaping an agile and evidence-based approach to regulation. We are delighted to be able to continue to support this important work.” Dr Rick Mumford, Deputy Chief Scientific Adviser, Food Standards Agency.

The FSRN has grown into an inclusive and collaborative community of almost 500 members, across 290 organisations – including researchers, food businesses, innovators, and policy makers. This unique approach enables the FSA to proactively identify and respond to risks across the food system, rather than react to them after the fact.

A strong record of delivery

Since its inception, the FSA and BBSRC co-funded network has:

Delivered 42 collaborative research projects

Distributed £1.88 million to multidisciplinary research consortia

Hosted 11 targeted workshops across the UK

Provided significant support to early career researchers and Small to Medium-sized Enterprises.

By co-developing research projects that tackle real world food safety challenges, FSRN supports the FSA’s science strategy and ensures that decision making remains evidence-led and future-focused.

FSRN’s work aligns with four strategic research themes:

Assuring food and food safety standards

Understanding consumers and society

Adapting to future food systems

Addressing global brand challenges linked to food.

“We’re hitting the ground running with real energy and purpose. The Food Safety Research Network has shown what’s possible when you bring food businesses and researchers into the same room to solve real-world problems.” Dr Matthew Gilmour, FSRN co-director and Quadram Institute research group leader.

As a key horizon scanning tool, the network helps the FSA identify emerging risks – ranging from microbial threats in ready to eat foods to challenges posed by novel proteins and vertical farming.

The next phase will also deepen the network’s focus on home food safety, evolving food production practices and the impact of climate change while ensuring the UK food system remains safe, resilient and ready for the future.

