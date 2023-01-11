FSA has shared research on students food safety behaviours in shared kitchens

Students are finding it difficult to maintain cleanliness in shared kitchens, with many students not following recommended food safety and hygiene behaviours and putting themselves at risk of food poisoning.

Our research highlights a number of behaviours putting students at risk. A worrying number (54%) are still washing raw chicken and a third do not always wash their hands after handling meat. Almost 4 in 10 students reported that they have got food from the bins or waste area of a supermarket or shop. And worryingly, around two-thirds (65%) of students reported that their fridge contained food past the use-by date.

Those who are less confident when it comes to food packaging date markings, would benefit from our Use by and Best before dates guidance. You can read the full research report on student food safety behaviours in shared kitchens: Exploring food behaviours in the UK student population Interim findings.

The report reveals that 44% of the respondents in the study were classified as food insecure, higher than the most recent national Food and You 2 statistic of 18% for England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Our food hygiene guidance is specific to students sharing kitchens and includes shared fridge best practice as well as freezing and defrosting your food. It’s important that they form good food safety behaviours early, view the full Students guide to food hygiene safety.