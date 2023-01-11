Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
FSA has shared research on students food safety behaviours in shared kitchens
Students are finding it difficult to maintain cleanliness in shared kitchens, with many students not following recommended food safety and hygiene behaviours and putting themselves at risk of food poisoning.
Our research highlights a number of behaviours putting students at risk. A worrying number (54%) are still washing raw chicken and a third do not always wash their hands after handling meat. Almost 4 in 10 students reported that they have got food from the bins or waste area of a supermarket or shop. And worryingly, around two-thirds (65%) of students reported that their fridge contained food past the use-by date.
Those who are less confident when it comes to food packaging date markings, would benefit from our Use by and Best before dates guidance. You can read the full research report on student food safety behaviours in shared kitchens: Exploring food behaviours in the UK student population Interim findings.
The report reveals that 44% of the respondents in the study were classified as food insecure, higher than the most recent national Food and You 2 statistic of 18% for England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Our food hygiene guidance is specific to students sharing kitchens and includes shared fridge best practice as well as freezing and defrosting your food. It’s important that they form good food safety behaviours early, view the full Students guide to food hygiene safety.
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/fsa-has-shared-research-on-students-food-safety-behaviours-in-shared-kitchens
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
Consumers warned about recalled smoked fish products linked to Listeria outbreak20/12/2022 10:25:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) are warning consumers about specific ready-to-eat smoked fish products from Lidl linked to an outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes.
Latest FSA consumer survey tracks level of concern around the price of food at Christmas and New Year16/12/2022 12:25:00
New data in the Food Standards Agency (FSA) Consumer Insights Tracker shows people are concerned about the price of food this Christmas and New Year.
Summary of discussions at the FSA Board and Business Committee meeting – 07 December 202213/12/2022 16:20:00
The Food Standards Agency Board and Business Committee met last week.
School Food Standards compliance pilot underway in 18 local authorities across England30/11/2022 10:25:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Department for Education (DfE) have launched a School Food Standards Compliance pilot across 18 participating local authorities in England.
FSA publishes new research on the survival of coronavirus on food and packaging29/11/2022 14:10:00
The Food Standards Agency has today published research into the length of time coronavirus can survive on the surface of food and packaging.
FSA advises consumers that some chilled poultry products on sale will have been previously frozen and defrosted to maintain stock levels this Christmas28/11/2022 09:15:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is advising consumers buying turkey, duck, capon or goose products in the run up to Christmas that they may have been previously frozen and defrosted before being placed on sale as chilled.
FSA Board meeting papers published for December 202225/11/2022 10:05:00
The agenda and papers for the December 2022 Board meeting have been published.
FSA Chief Scientific Adviser announces independent reviewers for Scientific Advisory Committees Review22/11/2022 16:20:00
Professor Robin May, Chief Scientific Adviser for the Food Standards Agency (FSA), has today announced the appointment of the independent reviewers for two of the agency's independent Scientific Advisory Committees (SACs).