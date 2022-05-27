Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
FSA launches consultation on additional NFCU investigatory powers
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) yesterday launched a consultation seeking views from the public, public health professionals and food sector partners on the proposed enhancement of the investigatory powers of the National Food Crime Unit (NFCU).
Have your say by 18 August 2022
The NFCU is a law enforcement unit of the FSA and it tackles serious, organised, or complex cases of crime in relation to food. Its role is to detect, investigate and disrupt serious fraud and related criminality within food supply chains, across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 which received Royal Assent on 28 April includes a regulation-making power for the Secretary of State to confer additional investigatory powers upon food crime officers of the FSA in England and Wales. The Act also brings the NFCU under the remit of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Stakeholders in England and Wales are invited to respond to the twelve-week consultation. Separate legislation governing investigatory powers applies in Northern Ireland. The FSA intends to hold a consultation for Northern Ireland in due course.
This consultation does not apply to Scotland, where Food Standards Scotland’s dedicated Scottish Food Crime and Incidents Unit is responsible for delivering the food crime response.
Food Standards Agency Chief Executive, Emily Miles said:
“The NFCU needs to be able to do its work effectively and efficiently to protect consumers and businesses from food fraud. To do this the proposed changes are a crucial/vital tool to make sure that investigations can happen more quickly, while also freeing up local police services so their vital resources can be diverted to other priorities.
“At the same time any use of these investigatory techniques will be restrained, focussing on effective regulation to prevent and detect food crime, and subject to robust controls and external scrutiny. We remain committed to using any enhanced powers in a proportionate way that keeps the public safe, with strengthened safeguards and oversight arrangements to guard against their abuse. We encourage everyone who wants to have their say to respond so that they can inform our work in the future.”
The consultation is available on the FSA website, where you can also find out about the work of the NFCU.
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/fsa-launches-consultation-on-additional-nfcu-investigatory-powers
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
FSA update on soya lecithin investigation23/05/2022 14:10:00
The FSA updates people living with peanut allergy on an investigation into peanut contamination in soya lecithin.
FSA Welcomes National Audit Office Report19/05/2022 14:10:00
The Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) Chief Executive Emily Miles yesterday welcomed the National Audit Office’s latest report ‘Regulating after EU Exit’.
Update: FSA provides consumer guidance as more fully refined oils may be used as ingredient substitutions03/05/2022 10:25:00
As the UK’s supply of sunflower oil continues to be severely impacted by the conflict in Ukraine, further information is being issued to consumers and retailers about oil substitutions and product labelling.
Update: Additional CBD products added to the public list28/04/2022 10:05:00
Almost 2,500 new CBD products have been added to the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) public list this week. The CBD public list shows which products on the market have a credible application for authorisation with the FSA.
Update: FSA issues final call for CBD products to be added to the public list21/04/2022 14:10:00
The FSA has today (21 April 2022) issued a final call for evidence linking products to applications on the public list. The CBD public list shows which products have a credible application for authorisation with the FSA.
Further Kinder products recalled following an outbreak of salmonella11/04/2022 16:10:00
Recall of Kinder products produced at a factory in Belgium extended to include all best-before dates as a precautionary action following an outbreak of salmonella.
Ongoing Listeria outbreak linked to smoked fish06/04/2022 10:25:00
The UKHSA, Food Standards Agency and Food Standards Scotland are investigating an outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes linked to smoked fish.
FSA and FSS issue precautionary advice to consumers not to eat certain Kinder products linked to a salmonella outbreak04/04/2022 14:10:00
Following a precautionary product recall, consumers are being advised to take action if they have purchased a certain Kinder product linked to an outbreak of salmonella.