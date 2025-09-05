Business Companion
FSA launches consultation on first proposed CBD food product authorisations
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has launched a public consultation on the proposed recommendation to authorise the first cannabidiol (CBD) food products as novel foods in Great Britain.
CBD is a non-controlled cannabinoid extracted from the cannabis plant. It is found within hemp and cannabis plants and can be produced synthetically.
CBD products are being sold as foods, often as food supplements, in the UK and may include but not limited to:
- oils, capsules and gummies
- sweets and confectionery
- drinks
The consultation focuses on three applications (RP07, RP350 and RP 427) that are the first to have successfully progressed through the initial safety assessment stages. The FSA is consulting on their draft recommendations to Ministers in England and Wales to authorise these applications with clear labelling requirements that provide information about safe and appropriate use to help consumers make informed choices about CBD products. If approved by Ministers, products attached to the applications would become the first fully regulated CBD food products available on the UK market, subject to meeting the specifications of the authorisation.
The FSA's draft recommendations include the proposal that all authorised CBD products should carry clear warning labels stating:
- not suitable for persons under the age of 18
- not suitable during pregnancy or breastfeeding or for those trying to conceive
- those taking medications or who are immunosuppressed should consult a healthcare professional before use
The FSA welcomes the views and comments of all stakeholders and interested parties during the consultation process, which will be open for 12 weeks, closing on 20 November 2025.
Food Standards Scotland (FSS) intends to issue the equivalent consultation for Scotland in late summer.
(Source: Food Standards Agency, 28 August 2025)
For more information on these products, see 'Novel foods (including CBD and hemp)'.
