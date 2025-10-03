FSA launches consultation on proposed ban of Bisphenol A (BPA) and related chemicals in food packaging

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) yesterday launched a 12-week public consultation on the proposal to ban the use of Bisphenol A (BPA) along with other bisphenols in materials that come into contact with food products.

This consultation follows a recommendation by the FSA to remove BPA and similar substances from use in food contact materials (FCMs), such as coatings, varnishes, and certain plastics used in food packaging and processing. The aim is to better protect public health by reducing long-term exposure to these chemicals.

BPA is currently used in the manufacture of some household kitchen items and food packaging, such as refillable water bottles and the linings of food and drinks cans. Although only small amounts may migrate into food or drink, regular exposure through diet has raised concerns about potential health effects.

Dr James Cooper, Deputy Director of Food Policy at the FSA, yesterday said:

“We’ve reviewed the latest science and evidence on BPA and agree that exposure should be reduced to minimise potential long-term risks to health, including effects on the endocrine, reproductive and immune system. "That’s why we are proposing a ban on BPA and similar substances in food contact materials. We welcome all views on this proposal and how it could be implemented, before we advise ministers on next steps”.

The consultation invites feedback on the principle of a ban, as well as on how it could be introduced covering scope, timelines, and transitional arrangements.

This proposed action follows a review by the Committee on Toxicity of Chemicals in Food (COT) (Opens in a new window).While other bisphenols were not individually assessed, they are structurally similar to BPA and raise similar safety concerns.

Once the consultation closes, the FSA will review all responses and provide final recommendations to ministers, who will decide on the future regulatory status of BPA and related chemicals.

The consultation is open to all interested parties until 24 December 2025.

To take part and help shape the future of food safety, visit: Consultation on the Proposal to implement a ban on the use of bisphenol A (BPA) other bisphenols and bisphenol derivatives in Food contact materials | Food Standards Agency