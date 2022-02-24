Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
FSA publishes first AMR survey of UK retail lamb and turkey meat as National Action Plan continues
The report presents results of testing for specific antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in bacteria, from lamb and turkey meat on retail sale in the UK between October 2020 and February 2021.
The Food Standards Agency yesterday published the findings of a UK-wide survey of AMR in E. coli and Campylobacter bacteria from lamb and turkey meat on UK retail sale, as national efforts continue to tackle AMR as a strategic priority.
To date, our recent AMR surveys have focused on UK retail beef, pork and chicken meat, resulting in a lack of comparable data on AMR bacteria found in lamb and turkey meat.
An antimicrobial is any substance that kills or inhibits the growth of microorganisms, such as antibiotic drugs which are used to treat bacterial infections in both humans and animals.
When bacteria adapt to survive the effects of antimicrobials, this is known as ‘antimicrobial resistance’ (AMR). AMR can lead to infections being more difficult to treat with drugs and may pose a risk to public health.
Researchers were asked to focus on AMR in E. coli and Campylobacter specifically, to plug evidence gaps within our current AMR in meat surveillance.
Professor Rick Mumford, FSA Head of Science, Evidence and Research, yesterday said:
“It is reassuring that the AMR results for lamb were very low, mirroring those found in retail beef and pork. Higher levels of AMR were detected in retail turkey, but these are similar to those found in chicken in 2020.
"The data gathered sets baseline figures for AMR found in UK retail lamb and turkey and will now allow us to monitor the impact of future interventions on levels within these meats for the first time.
"It is important to say that the risk of exposure to AMR bacteria from contaminated raw meat through consumption and handling is very low, as long as you follow good hygiene and cooking practices."
More detailed results from the sampling of 210 lamb and 210 turkey meat products include:
- AmpC/ESBL resistant E. coli detected in 2 (1%) of lamb and 24 (11%) of turkey meat samples whilst carbapenem resistance was not detected.
- A transferable colistin resistance gene detected in E.coli from 3 (1%) turkey samples. Although this is the first time this type of resistance has been found in UK retail turkey meat, an FSA risk assessment was carried out and deemed the risk to be very low.
- The prevalence of Campylobacter in turkey was 11%. The most common resistances detected in Campylobacter were to ciprofloxacin, tetracycline and nalidixic acid.
The full report – Surveillance of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) in E. coli and Campylobacter from retail turkey meat and E. coli from retail lamb in 2020/21 – is available in the research section of our website.
Tackling AMR is a national strategic priority for the UK Government which has led to the development of a 20-year Vision for AMR and the 5-year National Action Plan (NAP) , which runs until 2024.
The NAP includes a specific section on the importance of better food safety to limit the contamination of foods and spread of AMR, with an emphasis on strengthening the evidence base for AMR and food safety through research, surveillance and promoting good practice across the food chain.
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/fsa-publishes-first-amr-survey-of-uk-retail-lamb-and-turkey-meat-as-national-action-plan-continues
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
FSA welcomes UK ban on all feeder rodent imports from Lithuania used as pet food24/02/2022 09:20:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has welcomed the ban after a link was confirmed between a Salmonella outbreak in people and feeder rodents used for reptile food originating from a premises in Lithuania.
Website feedback survey 202216/02/2022 09:20:00
We've launched our annual survey to learn more about how useful you find our website.
FSA Chair welcomes plans for a pilot aimed at improving school food standards04/02/2022 10:25:00
Following the publication of the Government’s Levelling Up White Paper recently (02 February 2022), Susan Jebb, the FSA Chair welcomes plans for a pilot aimed at improving school food standards.
Supreme Court dismisses case against the Food Standards Agency02/02/2022 16:15:00
The Supreme Court has dismissed a 7-year legal case against the FSA by Cleveland Meat Company Limited (CMC) and the Association of Independent Meat Suppliers (AIMS)
Trust in food supply chain remains high, consumer survey reveals26/01/2022 12:25:00
The latest wave of the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) Food and You 2 survey shows that public trust in food safety, authenticity, and the food supply chain remained high, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A third of UK consumers are willing to try lab-grown meat and a quarter would try insects10/01/2022 14:10:00
New FSA research finds that knowing these alternative proteins are safe is the top factor in encouraging consumers to try them.
The FSA’s National Food Crime Unit supports businesses to protect themselves from fraud, over the busy festive period23/12/2021 15:15:00
As the busiest trading period of the year is underway, the NFCU is supporting businesses with tailored advice to help protect themselves from food fraud.
Advice to reptile owners following withdrawal and recall of frozen mice used as food for pets linked to Salmonella outbreak in people14/12/2021 09:20:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is issuing further instructions to reptile owners following an outbreak of human salmonellosis linked to frozen mice used to feed snakes and other animals and birds.
FSA Board supports action on CBD food products to protect consumers10/12/2021 15:05:00
The Chief Executive of the Food Standards Agency has warned the CBD industry and retailers that they need to market products responsibly and offered support to local authorities if they need to increase their enforcement efforts on CBD food products in the coming months.