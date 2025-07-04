FSA publishes guidance for industry on Mechanically Separated Meat

The FSA has published new guidance on Mechanically Separated Meat (MSM) to help businesses comply with food law.

The new guidance, which has been developed through extensive engagement and consultation with industry, aims to support food businesses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland to be compliant with MSM regulations, in line with the outcome of Supreme Court and High Court rulings.

These court rulings, which clarify the definition of MSM and how the food industry should apply it to their products, mean some businesses will need to adapt their processes and the way they classify and label their products, in order to comply with food law. The FSA recognises that food businesses may need time to make the necessary changes in line with the clarified definition, and will help them to do so within a reasonable timeframe.

MSM must be declared as an ingredient when it is used in a food product and does not count towards the overall meat percentage on the label. This helps people make informed choices about the food they buy.

“As a regulator, the FSA has a duty to support businesses to implement and uphold the court rulings on MSM, so we have been engaging closely with industry on developing this new guidance, taking into account the needs of food businesses and helping them to comply with food law. “The implementation of the new guidance will make sure all products are correctly classified, upholding the law and protecting people by enabling them to make informed choices.” Rebecca Sudworth, Director of Policy at the FSA

Visit our Mechanically Separated Meat guidance web page to read the new guidance in full.