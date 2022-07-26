Food Standards Agency
FSA publishes refreshed Wild Game Guidance
The Food Standards Agency’s (FSA’s) Wild Game Guidance has been revised following public consultation and a need to provide clarification on retained EU regulations.
The FSA have published a refreshed Wild Game Guide after receiving significant feedback during public consultation on the previous version of the guide. The guide had not been updated since 2015.
The Guide is for primary producers, hunters, food business operators, retailers and enforcement officers on the safe handling, preparation and supply of wild game and wild game meat. It applies in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Food Standards Scotland (FSS) published updated guidance for Scotland in December 2021.
Natalie Sampson, Head of Veterinary Advisory Services and Meat Hygiene Policy yesterday said:
“Our refreshed guide builds on the foundation of our previous guide, while reflecting the extensive consultation feedback we received. It ensures that our commitment to supporting best practice food safety and hygiene requirements that apply in the various situations in which wild game is hunted and supplied for human consumption. I would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to input into this review.”
The guide will be reviewed again in July 2023.
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/fsa-publishes-refreshed-wild-game-guidance
