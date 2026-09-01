2026/27 recruitment campaign

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is recruiting new members to join its Scientific Advisory Committees (SACs) and Science Council as part of the 2026/27 recruitment campaign.

Applications are encouraged from individuals of all backgrounds and from a broad range of scientific and professional disciplines. The FSA is committed to building diverse committees that draw on a wide range of expertise, perspectives and experience.

The campaign includes opportunities to fill:

2 chair positions

19 full and/or associate member positions

2 lay member positions

The FSA’s SACs and Science Council provide independent scientific advice that helps inform evidence-based decision making on food safety and standards. Their work plays an important role in protecting public health and consumer interests.

Recruitment is taking place across the following committees:

How to apply

Information about the vacancies, eligibility and the application process can be found in the applicant guidance. This guidance contains important information about the application process and should be reviewed before applying.

Apply by 12 October

Join our virtual information session to learn more about the vacancies and our committees.

The FSA SAC Recruitment Team is hosting a virtual information session for prospective applicants on Friday 18 September 2026 from 11am to 12pm.

Hear directly from current SAC members about their experiences and meet FSA colleagues who support the committees and will be available to answer questions. Whether you are considering applying as a chair, full/associate member, or lay member we encourage you to attend and find out more about:

the application process including hints and tips

current vacancies

how our committees work

Please use this Microsoft form to register for the session and submit any questions you would like us to address during the event.