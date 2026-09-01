Food Standards Agency
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FSA SAC recruitment
Help shape the future of food safety in the UK. Join the FSA’s Scientific Advisory Committees and Science Council and contribute to evidence-based decision making.
2026/27 recruitment campaign
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is recruiting new members to join its Scientific Advisory Committees (SACs) and Science Council as part of the 2026/27 recruitment campaign.
Applications are encouraged from individuals of all backgrounds and from a broad range of scientific and professional disciplines. The FSA is committed to building diverse committees that draw on a wide range of expertise, perspectives and experience.
The campaign includes opportunities to fill:
- 2 chair positions
- 19 full and/or associate member positions
- 2 lay member positions
The FSA’s SACs and Science Council provide independent scientific advice that helps inform evidence-based decision making on food safety and standards. Their work plays an important role in protecting public health and consumer interests.
Recruitment is taking place across the following committees:
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Committee on Toxicity of Chemicals in Food, Consumer Products and the Environment
How to apply
Information about the vacancies, eligibility and the application process can be found in the applicant guidance. This guidance contains important information about the application process and should be reviewed before applying.
Join our virtual information session to learn more about the vacancies and our committees.
The FSA SAC Recruitment Team is hosting a virtual information session for prospective applicants on Friday 18 September 2026 from 11am to 12pm.
Hear directly from current SAC members about their experiences and meet FSA colleagues who support the committees and will be available to answer questions. Whether you are considering applying as a chair, full/associate member, or lay member we encourage you to attend and find out more about:
- the application process including hints and tips
- current vacancies
- how our committees work
Please use this Microsoft form to register for the session and submit any questions you would like us to address during the event.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/fsa-sac-recruitment
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