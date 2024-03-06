FSA Scientific Advisory Committees welcome 20 new members

The Chair of the Food Standards Agency (FSA) Professor Susan Jebb has announced the appointment of 20 new independent experts as members of the FSA’s Scientific Advisory Committees (SACs). This is made up of 19 full members, and 1 Chairperson.

The Science Council and SACs, supported by Joint Expert Groups (JEGs), provide independent expert advice and challenge on FSA science strategy, risk assessment and in ensuring that policy decisions are based on the most up-to-date science and evidence. They cover issues such as novel foods, toxicity, animal feed, pathogens, pesticides and Social Science.



Professor Susan Jebb, Chair of the FSA said: “I am pleased to welcome so many esteemed experts to the FSA’s independent Science Advisory Committees. Our work is grounded in science and the committees play a vital role in helping us to give the public confidence and trust in the work of the FSA. I know that there are many demands on their time, and we are grateful to them for sharing their valuable skills and expertise with us so that together we can make sure food is safe and is what it says it is.”



Professor Robin May, Chief Scientific Adviser at the FSA, commented: “Robust scientific analysis is essential to ensure safety within a complex food system. The FSA’s Scientific Advisory Committees play a vital role in this process, providing expert advice on food safety and standards, as well as horizon scanning for emerging risks in the future. We are delighted to welcome these new members, who bring with them an exceptional range of expertise, and I very much look forward to working with all of them.”



The new appointments are:

Advisory Committee on Microbiological Safety of Food

Andrew MacLeod – Lead (Specialist) Environmental Health Officer - Food Control – Argyll & Bute Council

Ms Claire Tomaso – Food Safety Team Manager – Enfield Council

Advisory Committee on Novel Foods and Processes

Dr Lynn McIntyre – Senior Lecturer Microbiology and Food Safety – Harper Adams University

Dr Sophie Foley – Associate Professor in Microbiology – Edinburgh Napier University

Dr Isabel Skypala – Consultant Allergy Dietitian – Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospitals

Dr Meera Cush – Senior Managing Consultant – Ramboll UK Limited

Committee on Toxicity

Dr Christopher Morris – Senior Lecturer – Newcastle University

Dr Meera Cush – Senior Managing Consultant – Ramboll UK Limited

Mr Nick Richardson – Science and Technology Assurance Principal – Defence Science Technology Laboratories

Mr Gordon Burton – Director – Gordon Burton Consulting Ltd

Dr Alison Yeates – Lecturer in Biomedical Sciences – Ulster University

Dr Andreas Kolb – Senior Research Fellow – Rowett Institute – University of Aberdeen

Advisory Committee on Animal Feedingstuffs

Mrs Christel Luise Wake – Global Residue Scientist – Corteva Agriscience

Science Council

Chair – Prof. John O'Brien – Director – Food Observatory

Prof. Tom Oliver – Research Dean for Environment – University of Reading

Prof. Emily Burton – Professor of Sustainable Food Production – Nottingham Trent University

Mrs Jacqueline Ann Healing – Director of Consulting, Training and Technical services UK and North America – NSF International

Prof. Richard Smith – Deputy Pro Vice Chancellor & Professor of Public Health Economics – University of Exeter

Joint Expert Group on Additives, Enzymes and Other Regulated Products

Dr Andrew Collins – Professor of Nutrition Biology – University of Oslo, Norway

Dr Carol Beevers – Regulatory Toxicology – Corteva Agriscience

The recruitment exercise was conducted through open competition. New members have been appointed for initial terms of three years.

