FSA Scientific Advisory Committees welcomes 24 new members

The Chair of the Food Standards Agency (FSA) Professor Susan Jebb has announced the appointment of 24 new independent experts as members of the FSA’s Scientific Advisory Committees (SACs). The appointments are for 12 full members, 10 Associate members and 2 Chairpersons.

The Science Council and SACs, supported by Joint Expert Groups (JEGs), provide independent expert advice and challenge on FSA science strategy, risk assessment and in ensuring that policy decisions are based on the most up-to-date science and evidence. They cover issues such as novel foods, toxicity, animal feed, pathogens, pesticides and Social Science.

This year, the FSA introduced Associate membership to the SACs with ten new appointments in this category. The purpose of an Associate member is to provide an opportunity for early or mid-career researchers to be involved in the work of the FSA. New Associate Members will be assigned a member, or the Chair, of their SAC to act as a mentor on all committee work.

Professor Susan Jebb, Chair of the FSA said: “The FSA’s work is grounded in science and evidence and the committees play a vital role in maintaining public confidence and trust in the food we eat. Our new Associate membership will bring fresh expertise to the FSA and I am pleased that we will be able to contribute to the development of a cohort of researchers with an enhanced understanding of food policy. Building strong links between academia and public policy will help build UK capacity for research that has impact.”

Professor Robin May, Chief Scientific Adviser at the FSA, commented: “The expertise, analysis and opinions, informed by the experience, of our SAC members are critical in ensuring the safety of our complex food system. Our Scientific Advisory Committees are a very important component of the work we do here at the FSA. They provide expert advice on food safety and standards, as well as horizon scanning for emerging risks in the future. We are delighted to welcome our new members and I very much look forward to working with all of them.”

The new appointments are:

Advisory Committee on Microbiological Safety of Food

Dr Roberto Vivancos – Consultant Epidemiologist – UKHSA

Professor Andrew Page – Head of Informatics – Quadram Institute Bioscience

Dr Inaki Deza-Cruz – Lecturer in Veterinary Public Health – University of Surrey

Ms Adri Bester – Senior Food Technologist – London South Bank University

Advisory Committee on Novel Foods and Processes

Professor George Bassel – Fellow of the Alan Turing Institute – The University of Warwick

Dr Cathrina Edwards – Career-track Group Leader – Quadram Institute of Bioscience

Associate Member – Dr Kimon Andres Karatzas – Associate Professor in Food Microbiology – University of Reading

Associate Member – Dr Antonio Pena-Fernandez – Associate Professor of Toxicology and Medical Sciences – De Montfort University

Associate Member – Dr Christine Bosch – Associate Professor in Nutrition – University of Leeds

Committee on Toxicity

Dr Steven Enoch – Interim Head of Subject: Chemical and Pharmaceutical Sciences – Liverpool John Moores University

Professor Peter Barlow – Chair of Immunology and Infection. Head of the Centre for Biomedicine and Global Health – Edinburgh Napier University

Associate Member – Ms Eimear O’Rourke - Queens University Belfast

Associate Member – Dr Ben Amies-Cull – Postdoctoral Health Modeller, Healthy Sustainable Food Group – University of Oxford

Associate Member – Dr Charlotte Mills – Hugh Sinclair Lecturer in Nutritional Sciences – Reading University

Associate Member – Dr Tarek Abdelghany – The University of Aberdeen

Associate Member - Professor Jeanette Rotchell – Associate Dean for Research and Enterprise – University of Hull

Associate Member - Dr Samantha Donnellan – Lecturer of Biomedical Science – Edinburgh Napier University

Advisory Committee on Animal Feedingstuffs

Chair - Professor Nicholas Jonsson – Professor of Animal Health and Production – University of Glasgow

Dr Olivia Champion – Founder and CEO - Entec Nutrition

Professor Emily Burton – Professor of Sustainable Food Production – Nottingham Trent University

Ms Hannah Kane – Quality and Health and Safety Deputy – Cefetra Ltd

Associate Member – Dr Oonagh Markey – Senior Lecturer in Nutritional Sciences – Loughborough University

Joint Expert Group on Additives, Enzymes and Other Regulated Products

Chair – Dr Allain Bueno – Principal Lecturer in Human Physiology – University of Worcester

Dr Claire Stephenson – Global Regulatory Residues Expert – Adama Agricultural Solutions UK Ltd

The recruitment exercise was conducted through open competition. New members have been appointed for initial terms of three years, and Associate Members appointed for an initial term of one year, with the possibility of reappointment following this.