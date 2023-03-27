Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
FSA seeks views on new 'May Contain' guidance
The FSA is seeking views on new advice for how and when to apply precautionary allergen labelling
The Food Standards Agency is seeking views on new advice for how and when to apply precautionary allergen labelling (PAL), commonly seen as “may contain” warnings on food packaging.
Under the new advice, and to ensure compliance with food law, food businesses should specify which of the 14 major allergens their PAL refers to – for example, using “may contain peanuts” or “may contain tree nuts” rather than the generic “may contain nuts”.
The FSA is recommending that PAL only be applied following a risk assessment, to ensure consumer safety and choice are not unnecessarily affected.
Views are also being sought on new guidance that PAL should not be applied for the same allergen that products are also claiming to be “free-from”. This would mean that a product labelled “dairy free”, for instance, should not be labelled with a “may contain milk” statement.
The proposed changes were supported by over 90% of respondents to the “May Contain Consultation”, which was launched in December 2021.
FSA Food Hypersensitivity Team Leader, Ben Rayner, said:
“While the use of PAL is voluntary, it is important that it should be as accurate and helpful to consumers as possible when it is applied.
“This new guidance will help ensure businesses and those living with food allergies and intolerances get the greatest possible benefit from PAL.
“We are committed to improving the provision of allergy information to consumers, and this is our next step in that process.”
The updated guidance also advises businesses not to use No Gluten Containing Ingredients Statements (NGCIs), such as “this menu has been designed for a non-gluten diet”. The FSA recommends that only the phrases “gluten free” or “low gluten” be used, because NGCIs have been found to mislead consumers.
Anyone wishing to respond to the consultation can do so by visiting the consultation page.
The consultation closes on Monday 22 May.
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/fsa-seeks-views-on-new-may-contain-guidance
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
FSA and UKHSA warn of listeria risk with Baronet soft cheeses27/03/2023 09:10:00
The FSA and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) are warning the public not to eat Baronet semi soft cheeses which have been recalled because they are contaminated with listeria, in some cheeses at exceptionally high levels.
FSA consumer survey reveals most recent changes to our eating habits01/03/2023 16:15:00
The latest wave of the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) Food and You 2 survey, conducted between April and July 2022, shows that most people surveyed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland had made changes to their eating habits in the last year, with financial reasons being the biggest driver.
Website feedback survey 202315/02/2023 13:25:00
Do you have any thoughts or suggestions about how we could improve our website? If so, we want to hear from you!
Sir William Worsley re-appointed as Forestry Commission Chair07/02/2023 13:07:00
Environment Secretary confirms that Sir William Worsley has been reappointed as Chair of the Forestry Commission
Open Meeting of Welsh Food Advisory Committee – 8 February 202327/01/2023 09:25:00
The Welsh Food Advisory Committee of the Food Standards Agency will hold its next open meeting in Cardiff on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. This will be a hybrid meeting themed around Food Standards Agency Meat Hygiene Operations.
FSA statement on The Times Health Commission18/01/2023 14:10:00
A statement on behalf of the Chair of the Food Standards Agency, Professor Susan Jebb, on comments made as part of The Times Health Commission.
Reminder: We are changing how you can access Food Hygiene Rating Scheme data13/01/2023 10:20:00
This is a reminder that if you use the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme (FHRS) application programming interface (API) version 1 (v1), you will need to switch to the new domain name by 3 March 2023.
FSA has shared research on students food safety behaviours in shared kitchens11/01/2023 10:20:00
Students are finding it difficult to maintain cleanliness in shared kitchens, with many students not following recommended food safety and hygiene behaviours and putting themselves at risk of food poisoning.