Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
FSA statement on The Times Health Commission
A statement on behalf of the Chair of the Food Standards Agency, Professor Susan Jebb, on comments made as part of The Times Health Commission.
As part of its Health Commission inquiry The Times published comments (Opens in a new window) made by Professor Susan Jebb on 17 January 2023 setting out her views on a range of topics related to the prevention and treatment of obesity.
Professor Jebb is participating in The Times Health Commission in a personal capacity and these comments reflect on her research in her role as Professor of Diet and Population Health at the University of Oxford.
Professor Jebb said:
'I want to make it very clear that the views expressed in The Times article are not those of the FSA Board nor do they reflect current or planned FSA policy in any way whatsoever.
'I agreed to join the Health Commission in my role as an academic and the comments were made in a conversation with The Times and in discussion with other Health Commission panel members.
'As The Times article points out I made the comments in a personal capacity and any representation of them as the current position or policy of the FSA is misleading and inaccurate.'
For media enquiries please contact the University of Oxford press office: news.office@admin.ox.ac.uk (Opens in a new window) or call 01865 280528.
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/fsa-statement-on-the-times-health-commission
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
Reminder: We are changing how you can access Food Hygiene Rating Scheme data13/01/2023 10:20:00
This is a reminder that if you use the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme (FHRS) application programming interface (API) version 1 (v1), you will need to switch to the new domain name by 3 March 2023.
FSA has shared research on students food safety behaviours in shared kitchens11/01/2023 10:20:00
Students are finding it difficult to maintain cleanliness in shared kitchens, with many students not following recommended food safety and hygiene behaviours and putting themselves at risk of food poisoning.
Consumers warned about recalled smoked fish products linked to Listeria outbreak20/12/2022 10:25:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) are warning consumers about specific ready-to-eat smoked fish products from Lidl linked to an outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes.
Latest FSA consumer survey tracks level of concern around the price of food at Christmas and New Year16/12/2022 12:25:00
New data in the Food Standards Agency (FSA) Consumer Insights Tracker shows people are concerned about the price of food this Christmas and New Year.
Summary of discussions at the FSA Board and Business Committee meeting – 07 December 202213/12/2022 16:20:00
The Food Standards Agency Board and Business Committee met last week.
School Food Standards compliance pilot underway in 18 local authorities across England30/11/2022 10:25:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Department for Education (DfE) have launched a School Food Standards Compliance pilot across 18 participating local authorities in England.
FSA publishes new research on the survival of coronavirus on food and packaging29/11/2022 14:10:00
The Food Standards Agency has today published research into the length of time coronavirus can survive on the surface of food and packaging.
FSA advises consumers that some chilled poultry products on sale will have been previously frozen and defrosted to maintain stock levels this Christmas28/11/2022 09:15:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is advising consumers buying turkey, duck, capon or goose products in the run up to Christmas that they may have been previously frozen and defrosted before being placed on sale as chilled.