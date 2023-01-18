FSA statement on The Times Health Commission

A statement on behalf of the Chair of the Food Standards Agency, Professor Susan Jebb, on comments made as part of The Times Health Commission.

As part of its Health Commission inquiry The Times published comments (Opens in a new window) made by Professor Susan Jebb on 17 January 2023 setting out her views on a range of topics related to the prevention and treatment of obesity.

Professor Jebb is participating in The Times Health Commission in a personal capacity and these comments reflect on her research in her role as Professor of Diet and Population Health at the University of Oxford.

Professor Jebb said: 'I want to make it very clear that the views expressed in The Times article are not those of the FSA Board nor do they reflect current or planned FSA policy in any way whatsoever. 'I agreed to join the Health Commission in my role as an academic and the comments were made in a conversation with The Times and in discussion with other Health Commission panel members. 'As The Times article points out I made the comments in a personal capacity and any representation of them as the current position or policy of the FSA is misleading and inaccurate.'

For media enquiries please contact the University of Oxford press office: news.office@admin.ox.ac.uk (Opens in a new window) or call 01865 280528.