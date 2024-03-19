Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
FSA successfully prosecutes abattoir for serious breaches of food safety
An abattoir in Greater Manchester has been ordered to pay substantial fines after being convicted of eleven food safety charges.
Higginshaw Abattoir Ltd, based in Royton, Oldham, was ordered to pay £12,000 after being found guilty of charges relating to the dispatch of over-temperature meat.
The law states that meat must be immediately chilled and kept below 7°C, and below 3°C in the case of offal, before it can be dispatched from a slaughterhouse. On various dates between December 2018 and June 2019, sheep carcasses and offal were found on transport vehicles ready for dispatch from Higginshaw Abattoir while well above the legal temperature limits. The abattoir was therefore found to have failed in its duty to ensure that meat was properly chilled and maintained below the required limits.
A Remedial Action Notice (RAN) was served on the abattoir to ensure compliance with the legal limits. However, on four separate dates following the issue of the legal notice, the company was found still to be transporting warm meat.
The abattoir was found guilty of 11 out of 15 charges including breaches of the RAN. In addition to fines paid for the offences, the Judge ordered Higginshaw Abattoir Ltd to pay £20,000 towards the FSA’s legal costs and the statutory victim surcharge of £170.
Rob Tindall, Head of Operational Delivery (North of England) at the FSA, yesterday said:
"This case demonstrates just how seriously breaches of public health regulations are taken by the FSA and the courts, and we welcome the court’s decision.
“It is vitally important, for consumers and the wider industry, that food safety regulations such these are followed, and that public health is protected."
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/fsa-successfully-prosecutes-abattoir-for-serious-breaches-of-food-safety
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
FSA and FSS call for immediate action to address vet workforce challenges14/03/2024 10:25:00
FSA Chief Executive Emily Miles gave evidence to the Environment Food and Rural Affairs Committee (EFRA) recently (12 March 2024) setting out the urgent need to address the shortage of vets and, together with FSS, highlighting the need for action to significantly improve recruitment and retention of Official Veterinarians across the UK.
Food Standards Agency confirms fish caught from Lough Neagh is safe to eat08/03/2024 09:20:00
Testing finds fish from Lough Neagh safe to eat as the FSA lifts precautionary food safety advice for recreational anglers.
FSA Board meeting papers published for March 202407/03/2024 14:10:00
The agenda and papers for the March 2024 Board meeting have been published.
FSA Scientific Advisory Committees welcome 20 new members06/03/2024 12:20:00
The Chair of the Food Standards Agency (FSA) Professor Susan Jebb has announced the appointment of 20 new independent experts as members of the FSA’s Scientific Advisory Committees (SACs). This is made up of 19 full members, and 1 Chairperson.
FSA launches campaign highlighting risk of food labelled as vegan to people with allergies06/03/2024 10:25:00
The campaign comes as new research released by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) shows that 62% of people who react to animal-based products, or who buy for someone who is, are confident that products labelled ‘Vegan’ are safe to eat, which is incorrect and may be putting them at risk.
Website feedback survey 202404/03/2024 09:15:00
Do you have any thoughts or suggestions about how we could improve our website? If so, we want to hear from you!
FSA publishes latest Retail Surveillance Survey as new targeted approach to food inspection continues20/02/2024 10:25:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) yesterday published the results of its annual survey which helps monitor emerging food safety risks.
FSA prosecutes production manager who obstructed an NFCU officer07/02/2024 12:05:00
One woman has been fined after pleading guilty following a successful prosecution by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) for intentionally obstructing an National Food Crime Unit (NFCU) officer during an unannounced visit