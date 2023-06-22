Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
FSA surveys consumers on supply of Qurbani meat and offal during Eid al-Adha
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is sharing a consumer survey about Qurbani meat and offal supplied from slaughterhouses in England and Wales during the period of Eid al-Adha.
The survey is for consumers to complete during the Qurbani period (Opens in a new window), which starts this year on 28 June.
Eid al-Adha is also referred to as the Festival of Sacrifice, a four-day Islamic holiday where animals are sacrificed and consumed as part of the celebration.
Some Muslims prefer to collect their Qurbani meat and offal as soon as possible after slaughter as this signifies the beginning of the festival.
Meat and offal needs to be chilled according to a clear legal framework as this helps to provide food safety protection for consumers.
The FSA is respectful that Qurbani is a religious custom and practice, but collection of the meat and offal before full chilling currently does not align with the FSA’s regulatory framework.
The survey responses from consumers on how they collect, chill and cook their Qurbani meat will inform future FSA risk assessments and risk management advice.
James Cooper, Deputy Director of Policy, FSA said:
“It is important to acknowledge that Qurbani is an act of religious significance for the Muslim community and should be respected. Qurbani meat should be made available to consumers that wish to prepare and consume it.
“We encourage consumers who are taking part in Qurbani to complete the survey which we hope will help to broaden the discussion to ensure that this practice can continue, whilst providing for highest food safety and hygiene standards possible to protect consumers.”
A proposed new approach builds on the joint statement from the Partnership Working Group Sub-Group on Qurbani (QPWG SG) and the FSA’s continued engagement with the group over the last year. This included producing a Risk Assessment on the direct supply of Qurbani meat and offal.
Complete the Qurbani 2023 Consumer Engagement survey
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/fsa-surveys-consumers-on-supply-of-qurbani-meat-and-offal-during-eid-al-adha
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
New regulated product application system launched by the FSA and FSS22/06/2023 10:10:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) launch new system for Regulated Products.
FSA Scientific Advisory Committees welcomes 24 new members16/06/2023 16:05:00
The Chair of the Food Standards Agency (FSA) Professor Susan Jebb has announced the appointment of 24 new independent experts as members of the FSA’s Scientific Advisory Committees (SACs). The appointments are for 12 full members, 10 Associate members and 2 Chairpersons.
Notice to retailers: Plastic containers or utensils containing bamboo13/06/2023 14:10:00
Businesses are being told that they should not be selling plastic containers or utensils which contain bamboo and other plant-based materials, as the FSA launches a call for evidence on their safety.
Updated Code of Practice for local authorities in England and Northern Ireland to focus inspection efforts on higher risk food businesses09/06/2023 10:15:00
The FSA has published the revised Food Law Code of Practice (the Code) for England and Northern Ireland (the Code), introducing a new model for delivering food standards controls.
FSA welcomes three successful prosecutions in animal welfare cases08/06/2023 09:15:00
Several men and two businesses have been fined after successful prosecutions by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) following three Food Standards Agency (FSA) investigations into offences under animal welfare at slaughter regulations.
FSA endorses new Trading Standards Practitioner apprenticeship scheme05/05/2023 16:15:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has taken major steps to endorse a new route to qualification for those wanting to embark on or further their career in food standards and trading standards.
FSA endorses new Trading Standards Practitioner apprenticeship scheme05/05/2023 12:10:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has taken major steps to endorse a new route to qualification for those wanting to embark on or further their career in food standards and trading standards.
Eating Well Choosing Better Tracker Survey Wave 8 202217/04/2023 14:10:00
The Food Standards Agency in Northern Ireland has published its 2022 Eating Well Choosing Better consumer tracker survey.