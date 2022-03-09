FSA to launch campaign to encourage young people and restaurants to speak up for allergies

The Food Standards Agency is this week launching ‘Speak Up For Allergies’ - a campaign aimed at young people and food businesses. The campaign will encourage young people to support friends with allergies when eating in restaurants; whilst highlighting the important role front of house staff have when a young person with allergies dines in a restaurant.

Food allergies can have a huge impact on people’s lives and insight shows that young people feel more confident telling food businesses about their allergies when their friends are supportive and understanding. The Speak Up For Allergies campaign will promote this message across a range of social media platforms and will see the FSA work with influencers to reach young people.

Businesses also have a role to play in supporting people with allergies. Young people often feel nervous about raising their allergies for fear that they are being difficult and slowing down orders. Therefore, how staff respond to these requests is important in making customers feel comfortable and confident.

The campaign will support food businesses to ensure they have sufficient allergen management processes in place, and provide staff with information and training to ensure they can effectively respond to allergen enquiries from consumers.

Rebecca Sudworth, Director of Policy at the FSA said,

“Food allergies can be life threatening and affects millions of people across the UK. It is important that young people feel comfortable telling a food business about their allergy, and that the food business is receptive and understanding of them. “Food businesses can visit the FSA website where they can find free allergen training and a handy allergen checklist which they can use to support customers with food allergies.”

Please visit our Allergen Checklist page for further information on the resources available to support food businesses.