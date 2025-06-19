Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
FSA updates advice on risk to children of glycerol in slush ice drinks
The FSA Board has called on industry to work with the regulator to help protect children from the effects of glycerol in slush ice drinks, based on an assessment showing a risk to children under the age of seven.
At its meeting on Wednesday 18 June, the Board endorsed advice that slush ice drinks containing glycerol are not suitable for children under seven. They also asked for this to be clearly communicated to parents and carers and directed officials to develop a ‘greatly enhanced voluntary approach’ for industry to help manage glycerol intake in young children over the longer-term.
‘In the warm weather, children may be more likely to consume slush ice drinks containing glycerol, so it’s important that parents and carers are aware of the risks. As a precaution, the FSA is recommending that children under seven do not consume slush ice drinks containing glycerol. With our counterparts in Scotland, we will be talking to parent groups and charities to provide updated guidance that is useful and applicable across the UK.
‘We expect industry to share data on the quantity of glycerol in their products to inform our future work. Meanwhile, there are immediate actions they can take that can help protect children and reduce the risk from these products. For example, retailers should limit cup sizes and should not offer free refill promotions to children under 10.’
Professor Susan Jebb, FSA Chair
The findings of the latest FSA risk assessment on glycerol in slush ice drinks were discussed as part of the meeting. The assessment incorporated information from recent glycerol intoxication incidents and assessed the impact of one serving of slush ice drink (350ml with 50,000mg/L glycerol) on children with a lower-than-average body weight for their age. This most recent risk assessment takes a more precautionary approach than the initial risk assessment conducted in 2023, which was based on average body weight. As children’s weights vary, body weight has been converted to age to provide more practical advice for parents and businesses.
Slush ice drinks can contain glycerol as a substitute for sugar to prevent them from freezing solid. Businesses are advised to only add glycerol at the minimum quantity technically necessary to achieve the slush effect. While glycerol is found in some other foods, it is added at much lower quantities than in slush ice drinks. Consumed at high levels, glycerol can cause very low blood sugar levels and unconsciousness in young children.
The updated advice applies to ready-to-drink slush ice drinks with glycerol in pouches and home kits containing glycerol slush concentrates. Information on the glycerol content, or a contact for the manufacturer for further information should be included on the label.
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/fsa-updates-advice-on-risk-to-children-of-glycerol-in-slush-ice-drinks
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
Food Standards Agency (FSA) Publishes Research on ‘The Availability of Fast Food Outlets and Grocery Retailers in Northern Ireland and Their Distance From Secondary Schools’16/06/2025 14:10:00
In Northern Ireland on average there are 2.2 fast food outlets within a 400m radius of a secondary school and on average 0.8 grocery retailers within a 400m radius.
FSA warns people with allergies over some imported Dubai-style chocolate products16/06/2025 09:25:00
People with allergies should be careful when buying imported Dubai-style chocolate as some products may not have clear or reliable labels. If in doubt, don’t buy it and report any concerns to your Local Authority.
FSA publishes new advice for businesses on using ocean bound plastics for food packaging08/05/2025 16:10:00
Today, The Joint Expert Group for Food Contact Materials (FCMJEG) has published its assessment on the use of ocean bound plastics (OBP) in food contact materials (FCMs) including food packaging for meat, poultry and fish sold in supermarkets.
Yorkshire abattoir fined over £45,000 after obstructing inspectors08/05/2025 09:25:00
A West Yorkshire abattoir has been ordered to pay more than £60,000 in fines and court costs after pleading guilty to obstructing Food Standards Agency (FSA) officers from carrying out their regulatory hygiene inspection duties.
FSA announces additional investigatory powers to tackle food fraud01/05/2025 16:15:00
Today, new powers have come into effect that equip the FSA’s National Food Crime Unit (NFCU) in England and Wales with specific investigatory powers under The Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE).
FSA Chief Executive highlights the importance of continued engagement with meat industry to address future challenges25/04/2025 16:25:00
FSA Chief Executive Katie Pettifer has affirmed the FSA’s commitment to working closely with the UK meat sector, highlighting the importance of a constructive relationship as it faces rising costs and global trade challenges
Four men and a business all convicted for diverting meat unfit for human consumption back into the human food chain07/04/2025 10:25:00
Following an investigation by Southwark Council and the Food Standard Agency’s National Food Crime Unit (NFCU), three men entered guilty pleas, and one man and his business entered not guilty pleas at proceedings at the Inner London Crown Court.
FSA announces £1.4 million funding for launch of new innovation hub28/03/2025 09:20:00
As part of the Regulatory Innovation Office (RIO)’s mission to promote a pro-innovation regulatory system, the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has awarded the Food Standards Agency (FSA) £1.4 million to support a new innovation hub.