FSA warns about ‘Cali-Gold’ chocolate bars making people ill
We are warning people not to eat 'Cali-Gold’ chocolate bars that have been on sale in the Nottinghamshire area.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is urging people not to eat a chocolate bar called ‘Cali-Gold’, which has been available for sale at Mansfield Market in Nottinghamshire.
We are working with relevant authorities to find out whether there has been wider distribution of this product.
This follows police reports of illness in the Nottinghamshire area after consuming these products. The police have arrested one person in connection with the incident.
Tina Potter, Head of Incidents, Food Standards Agency yesterday said:
We are working with local authorities, the UK Health Security Agency and Nottinghamshire Police to investigate an incident following reports of illness after eating Cali-Gold chocolate.
If you have purchased ‘Cali-Gold’ chocolate from Mansfield Market in Nottinghamshire you should not consume the product and dispose of it at home. If you have already eaten it and developed symptoms, then you should urgently seek medical attention.
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/fsa-warns-about-cali-gold-chocolate-bars-making-people-ill
