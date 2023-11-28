FSA warns about ‘Cali-Gold’ chocolate bars making people ill

We are warning people not to eat 'Cali-Gold’ chocolate bars that have been on sale in the Nottinghamshire area.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is urging people not to eat a chocolate bar called ‘Cali-Gold’, which has been available for sale at Mansfield Market in Nottinghamshire.

We are working with relevant authorities to find out whether there has been wider distribution of this product.

This follows police reports of illness in the Nottinghamshire area after consuming these products. The police have arrested one person in connection with the incident.

Tina Potter, Head of Incidents, Food Standards Agency yesterday said: