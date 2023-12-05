FSA warns about food safety risk from fake branded chocolate bars

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is warning members of the public not to buy or eat fake ‘Wonka Bars’ or ‘Prime’ chocolate bars for safety reasons.

The FSA’s warning comes after it has received reports of fake branded chocolate on sale. It also follows a recent incident linked to unsafe chocolate sold in a Nottinghamshire market.

Fake branded chocolate bars may be unsafe to eat, as there is a possibility that they are being made or repackaged by unregistered businesses or by criminals who will not be following hygiene, labelling and traceability laws.

Tina Potter, Head of Incidents – Food Standards Agency yesterday said:

With Christmas coming up, don’t waste your money on fake branded chocolate for your children, friends or family - you won’t be getting what you think you are paying for and you don’t know what is in them. There could be a food safety risk, especially for those with food intolerances or allergies. We know there is a problem with potentially unsafe fake chocolate bars such as Wonka and Prime bars and we’re working with Trading Standards to protect consumers. Please do not buy or eat these bars and if you think you’ve bought a fake chocolate bar, or if you see something that does not seem right when you are shopping, report it to your Local Authority.

Last year, fake Wonka Bars were removed from sale after having been found to contain allergens which weren’t listed on the label, posing a major health risk to anyone who suffers from a food allergy or intolerance.

The Food Standards Agency is continuing to work with partners to protect the public. Letters have been sent to local authorities responsible for investigating and enforcing food law to advise them to be extra vigilant and remove any fake products from sale where there is a known or suspected public health risk.

How to spot fake branded chocolate

Fake-branded chocolate can be hard to spot. Here are some tips:

Buying from a reputable seller means you’re less likely to fall for a fake

If in doubt, ask the seller for more information about what you are buying, or perhaps leave it on the shelf

If the deal is too good to be true, it probably is

Check out sellers on your high street, your local market, and online by searching our Food Hygiene Rating Scheme website (Opens in a new window)

Prime chocolate bars: That’s easy – Prime make drinks and they have told us that they have not manufactured any Prime-branded foods. If you see these, they are fake and they may be unsafe.

Fake Wonka bars: If you see a Wonka bar in a shop, online or on a market stall, it will not be the real thing. The ingredients list might not be correct, and allergen labels may not have been applied correctly.

If it doesn’t look right, report it to your Local Authority.