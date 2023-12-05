Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
FSA warns about food safety risk from fake branded chocolate bars
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is warning members of the public not to buy or eat fake ‘Wonka Bars’ or ‘Prime’ chocolate bars for safety reasons.
The FSA’s warning comes after it has received reports of fake branded chocolate on sale. It also follows a recent incident linked to unsafe chocolate sold in a Nottinghamshire market.
Fake branded chocolate bars may be unsafe to eat, as there is a possibility that they are being made or repackaged by unregistered businesses or by criminals who will not be following hygiene, labelling and traceability laws.
Tina Potter, Head of Incidents – Food Standards Agency yesterday said:
With Christmas coming up, don’t waste your money on fake branded chocolate for your children, friends or family - you won’t be getting what you think you are paying for and you don’t know what is in them. There could be a food safety risk, especially for those with food intolerances or allergies.
We know there is a problem with potentially unsafe fake chocolate bars such as Wonka and Prime bars and we’re working with Trading Standards to protect consumers.
Please do not buy or eat these bars and if you think you’ve bought a fake chocolate bar, or if you see something that does not seem right when you are shopping, report it to your Local Authority.
Last year, fake Wonka Bars were removed from sale after having been found to contain allergens which weren’t listed on the label, posing a major health risk to anyone who suffers from a food allergy or intolerance.
The Food Standards Agency is continuing to work with partners to protect the public. Letters have been sent to local authorities responsible for investigating and enforcing food law to advise them to be extra vigilant and remove any fake products from sale where there is a known or suspected public health risk.
How to spot fake branded chocolate
Fake-branded chocolate can be hard to spot. Here are some tips:
- Buying from a reputable seller means you’re less likely to fall for a fake
- If in doubt, ask the seller for more information about what you are buying, or perhaps leave it on the shelf
- If the deal is too good to be true, it probably is
- Check out sellers on your high street, your local market, and online by searching our Food Hygiene Rating Scheme website (Opens in a new window)
Prime chocolate bars: That’s easy – Prime make drinks and they have told us that they have not manufactured any Prime-branded foods. If you see these, they are fake and they may be unsafe.
Fake Wonka bars: If you see a Wonka bar in a shop, online or on a market stall, it will not be the real thing. The ingredients list might not be correct, and allergen labels may not have been applied correctly.
If it doesn’t look right, report it to your Local Authority.
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/fsa-warns-about-food-safety-risk-from-fake-branded-chocolate-bars
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
FSA warns about ‘Cali-Gold’ chocolate bars making people ill28/11/2023 14:10:00
We are warning people not to eat 'Cali-Gold’ chocolate bars that have been on sale in the Nottinghamshire area.
Record number of food businesses achieving top hygiene ratings across Wales as mandatory display turns 1027/11/2023 14:10:00
Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Lynne Neagle, and Chair of the Food Standards Agency, Professor Susan Jebb, welcome the significant improvement in hygiene ratings for Welsh food businesses on the 10th anniversary of mandatory display of food hygiene ratings.
New Food Standards Agency and Food Standards Scotland report highlights food safety and standards resourcing challenges08/11/2023 15:05:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) have published their annual ‘Our Food’ report, which reviews food standards across the UK for 2022. This is the second report since the UK left the EU and is an independent and evidence-based annual assessment of food standards across all four nations.
Consultation launched on proposals for a new framework in England for the regulation of precision bred organisms used for food and animal feed08/11/2023 13:05:00
The Foods Standards Agency is seeking views on proposals for a new framework that will regulate the use of precision bred organisms (PBOs) for food and animal feed.
Kitchen Life 2: What do people really do in their kitchens?31/10/2023 14:10:00
Award-winning research uncovers the hidden truths behind people’s food safety behaviours.
Advice on Listeria monocytogenes in imported Enoki mushrooms24/10/2023 10:25:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) are advising pregnant women and those with a weakened immune system to thoroughly cook Enoki mushrooms before consuming them due to possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes and the risk of severe disease.
Food Standards Agency and Food Standards Scotland update consumer advice for CBD13/10/2023 09:10:00
Food regulators recommend healthy adults do not consume more than 10mg of Cannabidiol CBD per day.
Open Meeting of the Welsh Food Advisory Committee – 25 October 202311/10/2023 15:15:00
The Welsh Food Advisory Committee of the Food Standards Agency (FSA) is holding its next open meeting in Aberystwyth on Wednesday 25 October 2023. This will be a themed meeting focussing on Science and Innovation.