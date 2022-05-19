Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
FSA Welcomes National Audit Office Report
The Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) Chief Executive Emily Miles yesterday welcomed the National Audit Office’s latest report ‘Regulating after EU Exit’.
The report examines the regulatory role of the FSA and two other regulatorswhose work has been significantly affected by EU Exit.
Responding to the report, FSA Chief Executive Emily Miles says:
“We note the findings in this report, which recognises the significant growth of the FSA’s responsibilities since we left the EU. We have ensured, at all stages that food remains safe and is what it says it is and this continues to be our top priority.
“Since leaving the EU, we have taken on several new functions. In particular, we are now responsible for the approval of new food products that come on to the UK market. We have an enhanced role in import controls for food entering the country and we have expanded our work to tackle food fraud.
“We no longer have full access to EU data alerts, but we now link with more than 180 countries for food safety notifications, while also receiving third-country notifications from the EU. This ensures we effectively manage food incidents and tackle fraudulent behaviour.
“We look forward to responding to the report in full and in the meantime will continue to work with Ministers, other parts of government, our international and local partners, including local authorities and in collaboration with industry, to ensure food remains safe and what it says it is.”
The report acknowledges that the FSA’s new strategy recommits us to our mission of food you can trust and sets out principles for how we will regulate for the next five years.
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/fsa-welcomes-national-audit-office-report-0
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
Update: FSA provides consumer guidance as more fully refined oils may be used as ingredient substitutions03/05/2022 10:25:00
As the UK’s supply of sunflower oil continues to be severely impacted by the conflict in Ukraine, further information is being issued to consumers and retailers about oil substitutions and product labelling.
Update: Additional CBD products added to the public list28/04/2022 10:05:00
Almost 2,500 new CBD products have been added to the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) public list this week. The CBD public list shows which products on the market have a credible application for authorisation with the FSA.
Update: FSA issues final call for CBD products to be added to the public list21/04/2022 14:10:00
The FSA has today (21 April 2022) issued a final call for evidence linking products to applications on the public list. The CBD public list shows which products have a credible application for authorisation with the FSA.
Further Kinder products recalled following an outbreak of salmonella11/04/2022 16:10:00
Recall of Kinder products produced at a factory in Belgium extended to include all best-before dates as a precautionary action following an outbreak of salmonella.
Ongoing Listeria outbreak linked to smoked fish06/04/2022 10:25:00
The UKHSA, Food Standards Agency and Food Standards Scotland are investigating an outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes linked to smoked fish.
FSA and FSS issue precautionary advice to consumers not to eat certain Kinder products linked to a salmonella outbreak04/04/2022 14:10:00
Following a precautionary product recall, consumers are being advised to take action if they have purchased a certain Kinder product linked to an outbreak of salmonella.
Food Standards Agency takes next step to regulate CBD market01/04/2022 09:20:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has confirmed the list of CBD products that are now one step closer towards being authorised.
FSA issues warning over counterfeit Wonka Bars29/03/2022 10:25:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is warning members of the public not to buy or eat counterfeit ‘Wonka Bars’, which are being sold in shops and online across the country.
FSA and FSS advise consumers on substitution of ingredients in certain food products to avoid food supply disruption25/03/2022 09:15:00
Advice for consumers that some food products labelled as containing sunflower oil may instead contain refined rapeseed oil due to the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on product availability.