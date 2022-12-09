FSCS confirms 10 firms have been declared in default in October and November

Regular notice that consumers could be in line for compensation

FSCS has confirmed that the 10 firms below are in default – which means they have gone out of business and are unable to meet any claim themselves.

Customers who are owed money by these firms can see how they’re protected by visiting FSCS here - https://www.fscs.org.uk/what-we-cover/.

If a regulated financial firm is no longer trading and can’t pay a customer’s claim, FSCS can step in to pay compensation. Our recent podcast explains more about what it means when we declare a firm in default: https://www.fscs.org.uk/news/podcasts/episode12/.

We’re independent and our service is free to customers. Our protection covers money held in bank, building society and credit union accounts, and FSCS also protects insurance, investments, mortgage advice and arranging, debt management and funeral plans. Customers keep all the compensation they’re owed when they claim directly through us.

Sabah Carter, FSCS's Chief Data, Intelligence and Technology Officer, recently said

“FSCS is here to protect consumers across the UK and to contribute to financial stability. We are reaching out to consumers to let them know that compensation may be available if they have suffered losses due to a failed financial services firm. We are a free and independent service that customers can claim directly with.”

Visit https://claims.fscs.org.uk/ if you wish to make a claim with FSCS against any of these firms. You can also contact our Customer Services Team on 0800 678 1100 or 020 7741 4100, or by email at enquiries@fscs.org.uk.

For the latest FSCS news and information visit https://www.fscs.org.uk/ or follow @FSCS on Twitter.

Declarations by FSCS from 1 October 2022 to 30 November 2022 (10 firms):

Antonor LLP formerly Priory Impartial Solutions LLP trading as Ridgeway Consultants (FRN 486910), Europe House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey, RH2 7RP

EQ Financial Planning Ltd (FRN 575160), Westby, 64 West High Street, Forfar, Angus, DD8 1BJ

Bartholomew Financial Ltd (FRN 596038), Unit 1, Deryn Court, Wharfedale Road, Cardiff, Caerdydd, CF23 7HA

Juno Moneta Wealth Ltd, trading as Teal Financial, Empower Wealth Management, NAPIT Wealth (FRN 669519), Sunnybank, Duffryn Lane, St. Nicholas, Cardiff, CF5 6TA

Oracle Consultants Ltd, trading as Incisive Wealth, Incisive Dental, Incisive Wealth Management (FRN 618258), Grosvenor House, 11 St. Pauls Square, Birmingham, B3 1RB

Solutions Financial Services (UK) Ltd (FRN 402668), Tansterne Grange, Tansterne, Hull, HU11 4RD

Hallmark Ltd, trading as Hallmark Mortgages & Overseas Properties, Abbot Insurance Broker (FRN 403377), 38 High Lane West, West Hallam, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, DE7 6HQ

Thompson Prior LLP (FRN 207510), Hilton House, Hilton, Bridgnorth, Shropshire, WV15 5PD

Everyday Financial Advice Ltd, trading as Tudor Court Financial Planning (FRN 595535), Limehurst House, Bridge Street, Loughborough, Leicestershire, LE11 1NH

The TJM Partnership Ltd, formerly T.J. Market (Holdings) plc, Neovision Global Capital Ltd (FRN 498199), Suite 18, Ealing House, 33 Hanger Lane, London, W5 3HJ

