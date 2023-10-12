FSCS confirms 12 firms have been declared in default in August and September 2023

Regular notice that consumers could be in line for compensation.

FSCS has confirmed that the 12 firms below were declared in default in the last two months – which means they have gone out of business and are unable to meet any claim themselves. Customers who are owed money by these firms can see how they’re protected by visiting the FSCS website at www.fscs.org.uk/what-we-cover.

If a regulated financial firm is no longer trading and cannot pay a customer’s claim, FSCS can step in to pay compensation.

We’re independent and our service is free to customers. Our protection covers money held in bank, building society and credit union accounts, as well as pensions. FSCS also protects financial advice, insurance, investments, mortgage advice and arranging, debt management and funeral plans. Customers keep all the compensation they’re owed when they claim directly through us.

Sarah Marin, FSCS’s Chief Customer Officer said: “Losing money is often an incredibly stressful experience and it can be very difficult to work out what to do next. If you are a customer of any of these firms and you have suffered financial loss as a result of that firm failing, compensation may be available to you from FSCS. Our online claims service is free, and our expert claims handlers are on hand to guide you through the process.”

Visit claims.fscs.org.uk if you wish to make a claim with FSCS against any of these firms. You can also contact our Customer Services Team on 0800 678 1100 or 020 7741 4100, or by email at enquiries@fscs.org.uk.

For the latest FSCS news and information visit www.fscs.org.uk or follow @FSCS on X (formerly Twitter).

Declarations by FSCS from 1 August 2023 to 30 September 2023 (12 firms):