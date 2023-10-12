FSCS
FSCS confirms 12 firms have been declared in default in August and September 2023
Regular notice that consumers could be in line for compensation.
FSCS has confirmed that the 12 firms below were declared in default in the last two months – which means they have gone out of business and are unable to meet any claim themselves. Customers who are owed money by these firms can see how they’re protected by visiting the FSCS website at www.fscs.org.uk/what-we-cover.
If a regulated financial firm is no longer trading and cannot pay a customer’s claim, FSCS can step in to pay compensation.
We’re independent and our service is free to customers. Our protection covers money held in bank, building society and credit union accounts, as well as pensions. FSCS also protects financial advice, insurance, investments, mortgage advice and arranging, debt management and funeral plans. Customers keep all the compensation they’re owed when they claim directly through us.
Sarah Marin, FSCS’s Chief Customer Officer said: “Losing money is often an incredibly stressful experience and it can be very difficult to work out what to do next. If you are a customer of any of these firms and you have suffered financial loss as a result of that firm failing, compensation may be available to you from FSCS. Our online claims service is free, and our expert claims handlers are on hand to guide you through the process.”
Visit claims.fscs.org.uk if you wish to make a claim with FSCS against any of these firms. You can also contact our Customer Services Team on 0800 678 1100 or 020 7741 4100, or by email at enquiries@fscs.org.uk.
For the latest FSCS news and information visit www.fscs.org.uk or follow @FSCS on X (formerly Twitter).
Declarations by FSCS from 1 August 2023 to 30 September 2023 (12 firms):
- Arrow Financial Services UK Ltd trading as Arrow Asset Management (FRN 528826) 1 Grey Friars, Chester, Cheshire, CH1 2NW
- Chryson Ltd trading as IQ Money, Chryson Wealth Management and Sharewatch UK (FRN 491208) 7 Torrance Avenue, East Kilbridge, Glasgow, G75 0RN
- Consero Capital LLP trading as Green-ifisa.com and Renewable-bonds.com (FRN 570728) 33 Cavendish Square, London, W1G 0PW
- Crosbie Carr Morris Ltd (FRN 799406) 5 Atholl Crescent, Edinburgh, EH3 8EJ
- David Craig (FRN 503340) 39 Powderham Drive, South Glamorgan, Cardiff, CF11 8ND
- Focus Oxford LLP trading as Focus Independent Financial Advisers and Independent Insurance Consultants (FRN 594369) Seacourt Tower, West Way, Oxford, OX2 0JL
- Hastings & Rother Credit Union Ltd trading as 1066 Community Bank (FRN 213644) Jackson Hall, Portland Place, Hastings, East Sussex, TN34 1QN
- Leslie & Swallow LLP trading as Aston Collie (FRN 601807) 24 Downsview, Chatham, Kent, ME5 0AP
- Mike Norris Financial Services Ltd (FRN 542126) 19 Chatsworth, Great Holm, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, MK8 9AS
- MLM Wealth Management Ltd trading as MLM Financial Services (FRN 784277) 16 Carron Street, Nairn, IV12 5SJ
- The Financial Planning Practice Ltd (FRN 223388) 21 Murray Street, Llanelli, SA15 1AQ
- 6 Towns Credit Union Ltd (FRN 419396) Room 8, Greets Green Community Enterprise, 157 Wood Lane, West Bromwich, West Midlands, B70 9PT
Original article link: https://www.fscs.org.uk/media/press/2023/oct/12-firms-in-default-aug-sep-23/
