FSCS confirms 12 firms were declared in default in February and March 2024

Regular notice that consumers could be in line for compensation

FSCS has confirmed that the 12 firms below were declared in default in the last two months – which means they have gone out of business and are unable to meet any claims themselves.

Customers who may be owed money by these firms can see how they’re protected by visiting the FSCS website at www.fscs.org.uk/what-we-cover.

If a regulated financial firm is no longer trading and cannot pay a customer’s claim, FSCS can step in to pay compensation.

We’re independent and our service is free to customers. Our protection covers money held in bank, building society and credit union accounts. FSCS also protects pensions, financial advice, insurance, investments, mortgage advice and arranging, debt management and funeral plans. Customers keep all the compensation they’re owed when they claim directly through us.

Emma Barrow, Head of Communications at FSCS, said: “It’s hard to know where to turn for help when a financial company that owes you money goes out of business. If you’re a customer of a UK-regulated financial services firm that has stopped trading, FSCS may be able to step in to pay compensation. It’s completely free to claim directly through us and our expert claims handlers are on hand to help make the process as easy as possible.”

Visit https://claims.fscs.org.uk/ if you wish to make a claim with FSCS against any of these firms. You can also contact our Customer Services Team on 0800 678 1100 or 020 7741 4100, or by email at enquiries@fscs.org.uk.

For the latest FSCS news and information visit www.fscs.org.uk/ or follow @FSCS on X (Twitter).

Defaults declared by FSCS from 1 February 2024 to 31 March 2024 (12 firms):