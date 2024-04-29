FSCS
FSCS confirms 12 firms were declared in default in February and March 2024
Regular notice that consumers could be in line for compensation
FSCS has confirmed that the 12 firms below were declared in default in the last two months – which means they have gone out of business and are unable to meet any claims themselves.
Customers who may be owed money by these firms can see how they’re protected by visiting the FSCS website at www.fscs.org.uk/what-we-cover.
If a regulated financial firm is no longer trading and cannot pay a customer’s claim, FSCS can step in to pay compensation.
We’re independent and our service is free to customers. Our protection covers money held in bank, building society and credit union accounts. FSCS also protects pensions, financial advice, insurance, investments, mortgage advice and arranging, debt management and funeral plans. Customers keep all the compensation they’re owed when they claim directly through us.
Emma Barrow, Head of Communications at FSCS, said: “It’s hard to know where to turn for help when a financial company that owes you money goes out of business. If you’re a customer of a UK-regulated financial services firm that has stopped trading, FSCS may be able to step in to pay compensation. It’s completely free to claim directly through us and our expert claims handlers are on hand to help make the process as easy as possible.”
Visit https://claims.fscs.org.uk/ if you wish to make a claim with FSCS against any of these firms. You can also contact our Customer Services Team on 0800 678 1100 or 020 7741 4100, or by email at enquiries@fscs.org.uk.
For the latest FSCS news and information visit www.fscs.org.uk/ or follow @FSCS on X (Twitter).
Defaults declared by FSCS from 1 February 2024 to 31 March 2024 (12 firms):
- Pension Advice Specialists Limited, trading as Ashworth Wealth (FRN 792927), Marshall House, 2 Park Avenue, Sale, M33 6HE
- Abbey Lane Financial Associates Limited (FRN 649170) 15 Chapel Street, Woodhouse, Sheffield, S13 7JL
- Aqua Financial Services Limited, formerly Aqua IFA Limited (FRN 228652), Kingsley Hall, 20 Bailey Lane, M90 4AN
- Strategic Investment Solutions Limited, formerly Cobco (291) Limited trading as Denton Mortgages & Loans (FRN 230902), 55-57 Wilmslow Road, Handforth, Cheshire, SK9 3EN
- Fresh Financial Solutions LLP (FRN 471129), Scottish Provident House, 7 Donegall Square West, Belfast, Northern Ireland, BT1 6JH
- A.P. Financial Services UK Limited, trading as Pella Associates, GW Financial Planning Services (FRN 218973), Unit 2, Uffcott Farm, Wiltshire, SN4 9NB
- Hartley Pensions Limited (FRN 735936), 26 Grosvenor Street, London W1K 4QW
- Frodsham Financial Planning Limited, formerly Tom Carroll Associates Financial Planning Limited (FRN 214554), 818 Manchester Road, Castleton, Rochdale, OL11 3AW
- Sterling Green Limited, trading as Sterling Green Loans, beyondcomparison (FRN 469956), Grosvenor House, 3 Chapel Street, Congleton, CW12 4AB
- Abana Unipessoal Lda, formerly Abana Lda (FRN 597069), Avenida 25 de Abril 1011, N.º 50, Cascais, 2750515, Portugal
- Blankstone Sington Limited, trading as BS CFDs (FRN 143694), Walker House Exchange Flags Liverpool L2 3YL
- Dial4aloan Limited (FRN 305186), Mere Way, Ruddington Fields Business Park, Ruddington, Nottingham, NG11 6NZ
Original article link: https://www.fscs.org.uk/media/press/2024/apr/12-default-feb-march-2024/
