FSCS confirms 13 firms were declared in default between August and November 2025

FSCS has confirmed that the 13 firms below were declared in default in the last four months – which means they have gone out of business and are unable to meet any claims themselves.

Customers who may be owed money by these firms can find out how to make a claim by visiting the FSCS website's Making a claim pages.

If a regulated financial firm is no longer trading and cannot pay a customer’s claim, FSCS can step in to pay compensation if certain requirements are met.

We’re independent and our service is free to customers. Our protection covers money held in bank, building society and credit union accounts. FSCS also protects pensions, financial advice, insurance, investments, mortgage advice and arranging, debt management and funeral plans.

Tina Coates, Chief Communications Officer at FSCS said: “FSCS is here to protect consumers across the UK and to contribute to financial stability. As a trusted compensation service, we help people feel confident their money is safe.

Our free and independent service helps people get back on track when financial firms fail. It is quick and easily to make a claim online and there is help available from our expert claims handlers if customers need it.”



Visit www.fscs.org.uk if you wish to make a claim with FSCS against any of these firms. You can also contact our Customer Services Team on 0800 678 1100, or by email at enquiries@fscs.org.uk.



For the latest FSCS news and information visit www.fscs.org.uk or follow @FSCS on X (Twitter).

