FSCS
|Printable version
FSCS confirms 13 firms were declared in default between August and November 2025
FSCS has confirmed that the 13 firms below were declared in default in the last four months – which means they have gone out of business and are unable to meet any claims themselves.
Customers who may be owed money by these firms can find out how to make a claim by visiting the FSCS website's Making a claim pages.
If a regulated financial firm is no longer trading and cannot pay a customer’s claim, FSCS can step in to pay compensation if certain requirements are met.
We’re independent and our service is free to customers. Our protection covers money held in bank, building society and credit union accounts. FSCS also protects pensions, financial advice, insurance, investments, mortgage advice and arranging, debt management and funeral plans.
Tina Coates, Chief Communications Officer at FSCS said: “FSCS is here to protect consumers across the UK and to contribute to financial stability. As a trusted compensation service, we help people feel confident their money is safe.
Our free and independent service helps people get back on track when financial firms fail. It is quick and easily to make a claim online and there is help available from our expert claims handlers if customers need it.”
Visit www.fscs.org.uk if you wish to make a claim with FSCS against any of these firms. You can also contact our Customer Services Team on 0800 678 1100, or by email at enquiries@fscs.org.uk.
For the latest FSCS news and information visit www.fscs.org.uk or follow @FSCS on X (Twitter).
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.fscs.org.uk/media/press/2025/dec/13-firms-in-default-august-and-november-2025/
Latest News from
FSCS
FSCS welcomes higher deposit protection limit of £120,000 – giving people confidence their money is protected18/11/2025 14:10:00
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) welcomes today’s announcement by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) confirming that the FSCS deposit protection limit will rise to £120,000 from 1 December 2025.
FSCS steps in to protect 258 members of failed Tullycarnet Credit Union Limited18/11/2025 10:15:00
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has stepped in to protect the members of Tullycarnet Credit Union Limited which has stopped trading and is now in default.
FSCS confirms unchanged levy this year and signals early forecast for 2026/2713/11/2025 09:10:00
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) yesterday published its latest Outlook levy update for 2025/26. It also provides an early view of its forecasts for 2026/27.
FSCS steps in to protect over 16,000 policyholders of failed insurer Premier Insurance Company Limited16/10/2025 16:10:00
Gibraltar-based insurer Premier Insurance Company Limited has stopped trading and was declared in default by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) on 14 October 2025.
Waltham Forest Council Employee Credit Union Limited, trading as Forest Savers, declared in default: FSCS to protect its 675 members20/08/2025 10:25:00
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has stepped in to protect the members of Waltham Forest Council Employee Credit Union Limited (WFCECU), trading as Forest Savers, which has stopped trading and is now in default.
FSCS confirms five firms were declared in default in June and July 202513/08/2025 10:20:00
FSCS has confirmed that the five firms below were declared in default in the last two months – which means they have gone out of business and are unable to meet any claims themselves.
FSCS’s 2024/25 Annual Report highlights another strong year for recovering compensation costs and processing customer claims04/07/2025 09:20:00
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) continued to build on its strong foundations and strengthen its core capabilities during 2024/25.
FSCS confirms reduced levy of £356m for 2025/26 and £56m of recoveries in 2024/2527/05/2025 16:20:00
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) recently (22 May 2025) published its spring Outlook including the latest update on the annual levy for 2025/26.