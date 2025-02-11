FSCS confirms 4 firms declared in default in December 2024 and January 2025

FSCS has confirmed that the four firms below were declared in default in the last two months – which means they have gone out of business and are unable to meet any claims themselves.

Customers who may be owed money by these firms can see if they’re protected by visiting the FSCS website at www.fscs.org.uk/what-we-cover.

If a regulated financial firm is no longer trading and cannot pay a customer’s claim, FSCS can step in to pay compensation if certain requirements are met.

FSCS also protects pensions, financial advice, insurance, investments, mortgage advice and arranging, debt management and funeral plans.

Sabah Carter, Chief Data, Intelligence and Technology Officer at FSCS said: “FSCS is here to protect consumers across the UK and to contribute to financial stability. Our free and independent service helps get people back on track when financial firms fail. It doesn't take long to put a claim in online and customers can also get help from our expert claims handlers if they need it.”

Visit www.fscs.org.uk if you wish to make a claim with FSCS against any of these firms.

For the latest FSCS news and information visit www.fscs.org.uk or follow @FSCS on X (Twitter).

Defaults declared by FSCS from 1 December 2024 to 31 January 2025 (4 firms):



So far, this financial year (from 01/04/2024) FSCS has declared 40 firms in default. Of these firms, the top five in terms of compensation paid out (at the end of January) are:

Firm Date declared in default Compensation paid at 31/01/25 London Community Credit Union Limited (FRN 213743) 22/01/2025 £13.2m* Alexander David Securities Limited (FRN 469150) 30/04/2024 £5.2m Castle & Crystal Credit Union Limited (FRN 213711) 21/05/2024 £2.4m Haich & Associates (UK) Limited (FRN 791582) 11/06/2024 £800,000 Colbourne & Company (FRN 125003) 26/09/2024 £100,000-£200,000



We also continue to pay compensation for claims relating to failures declared in previous financial years. We provide full updates on our compensation figures in our regular industry publications which you can find on our website.

*Total compensation is expected to be £15.4m.

