FSCS confirms 5 firms have been declared in default in June and July
Regular notice that consumers could be in line for compensation
FSCS has confirmed that the five firms below are in default – which means they have gone out of business and are unable to meet any claims themselves. Customers who are owed money by these firms can see how they’re protected by visiting FSCS here - https://www.fscs.org.uk/what-we-cover/
If a regulated financial firm is no longer trading and can't pay a customer’s claim, FSCS can step in to pay compensation.
We’re independent and our service is free to customers. Our protection covers money held in bank, building society and credit union accounts, and also protects insurance, investments, mortgage advice and arranging, debt management and funeral plans. Customers keep all the compensation they’re owed when they claim directly through us.
Sarah Marin, FSCS's Chief Customer Officer, said “In 2021/22, we helped 108,838 customers get back on track by either paying them compensation or enabling them to transfer to a new provider for their investment or insurance policy. Whilst the number of firm failures has reduced, the total compensation amount is forecast to increase as claims volumes and values per firm rise.”
Visit https://claims.fscs.org.uk/ if you wish to make a claim with FSCS against any of these firms. You can also contact our Customer Services Team on 0800 678 1100 or 020 7741 4100, or by email at enquiries@fscs.org.uk.
Declarations by FSCS from 1 June 2022 to 31 July 2022 (5 firms):
- County Capital Wealth Management Limited t/a The Pension Review Service, Fathom (FRN 463679) Prosperity House, 1 Barnfield Road, Spennymoor, County Durham, DL16 6EB
- Cowley & Miller Independent Financial Services Ltd (FRN 550002), 152a High Street, Irvine, Ayrshire, KA12 8AN
- Curzon Capital Limited (FRN 191520) 10 Brick Street, London, United Kingdom, W1J 7HQ
- Smith, Law & Shepherds I.F.A Limited (FRN 719232), 209 Liverpool Road, Birkdale, Southport, Merseyside, PR8 4PH
- Tradenext Ltd (FRN 573464), 54 Ethelbert Gardens, Ilford, IG2 6UN
